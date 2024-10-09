The Logitech G Cloud has hit a lowest-ever price for Prime Day, but is it the handheld for you?

The Logitech G Cloud certainly isn't the handheld for everyone, but if you're looking for a dedicated streaming device it certainly has quite a lot going for it – especially at this reduced price.

Right now you can find the Logitech G Cloud on sale for just $259.95 (was $299.99) at Amazon. That's a $40.04 discount that takes the handheld down to its lowest-ever price at the retailer.



There haven't been that many Amazon Prime Day deals on gaming handhelds this year, so this offer has really caught my attention.

But is the Logitech G Cloud for you? Well that's going to depend on what kind of experience you're after. This is a streaming handheld first and foremost, which means that it's designed for cloud gaming services like Nvidia GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming. This means that you need quite a strong internet connection, but that's not to say this is a complete necessity.

The handheld is also compatible with a range of Android games, as it runs on the Android operating system. Just be aware that the performance might not be completely flawless due to its relatively low specs compared to many phones.

Logitech G Cloud: was $299.99 now $259.95 at Amazon

The Logitech G Cloud is a capable streaming handheld with a 7-inch 1080p display and a considerable battery life of over 12 hours. It's also impressively light and highly ergonomic, making for a very comfortable way to experience streamed games. Decent value for this lowest-ever price.

If you use Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia GeForce Now, or even the likes of Amazon Luna, then the Logitech G Cloud could be the handheld for you. It had a bit of a rocky reception when it launched back in 2023, largely down to its high asking price and reliance on game streaming.

In spite of that, it's developed a pretty dedicated audience as it does fulfil quite a unique niche. If you love cloud gaming but want a portable experience that's considerably more console-like than just using your phone, then the Logitech G Cloud could be exactly what you need.

It is also worth noting that this is an Android device, so is compatible with a wide range of native Android games and apps. I wouldn't recommend catching up on your favorite Netflix shows with it, but it definitely could do in a pinch.

If you're keen for more handheld gaming, definitely check out my guide to the best handheld console. I also have a dedicated rundown of the best Steam Deck alternatives, which goes into more detail about why you might want to choose the Logitech G Cloud over something else.

