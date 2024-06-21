Snap up some PS5 game deals right now and avoid Prime Day altogether - here are 12 top picks

Amazon usually runs a Prime Day sales event every summer, but we've spotted a range of PS5 game deals today that mean you don't even have to wait!
We've picked out the best deals across a spread of game types and genres below, all of which have their prices cut at various retailers - and there are even some lowest-ever prices.
These games are perfect for enjoying over the summer be they adventures across galaxies far far away, on xeno-infested spaceships, or some of the biggest-hitting sports games going right now. All are worthy of your time and money - even if it is to slot into your backlog on the cheap. Anyway, let's get into it.
Today's best PS5 game deals
Dead Space (PS5): was $69.99 now $29.99 at Best Buy
Jump into the USG Ishimura for less right now, with this excellent discount on the remake of Dead Space. This is the game's lowest-ever price so the value is off the hook!
Price check: Walmart - $38.78
UK price: Amazon - £25.99
Elden Ring (PS5): was $59.99 now $49.94 at Amazon
Sadly not a huge discount here but what better time to get into the expansive, sprawling, tough-as-nails, and super rewarding world of Elden Ring than the day of the DLC's release?
Price check: Best Buy - $49.99 | Walmart - $49.94
UK price: Amazon - £43
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PS5): was $69.99 now $34.99 at Amazon
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a tremendous adventure in the galaxy far, far away and marks Cal Kestis’ sequel in the series. This isn't the game's lowest price, but it's still superb value for money.
Price check: Best Buy - $34.99 | Walmart - $44.80
UK price: Amazon - £24.99
God of War Ragnarök - PS5: was $69.99 now $39.99 at Walmart
This looks like the game's lowest-ever price and it's a superb one for our favorite PS5 game of them all. Jump in and embrace the Norse mythological adventure, you won't regret it.
Price check: Walmart - $39.99 | Best Buy - $69.99
UK price: Amazon - £36.99
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Best Buy
One of the best games of the year that might have flown under your radar has got a huge price cut and is now half-price. A superb price.
Price check: Amazon - $24.99 | Walmart - $29.98
UK price: Amazon - £29.95
Lies of P: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Walmart
This is a new lowest-ever price for the stupendous Lies of P soulslike game and marks the best time to pick it up and get your teeth into it for the summer.
Price check: Amazon - $49.79 | Best Buy - $59.99
UK price: Amazon - £39.95
Resident Evil 4 (PS5): was $59.99 now $29 at Walmart
Still a few bucks off its lowest-ever price but this a very attractive one for one of the highest-rated games of all time reborn on PS5.
Price check: Best Buy - $39.99 | Amazon - $39.88
UK price: Amazon - £25.40
EA Sports FC 24: was $69 now $24.97 at Amazon
This is a super price on the best 'beautiful game' video game right now. And what better way to get into Euro 2024 than to play along with it on your PS5?
UK price: Amazon - £17.99
The Last of Us Part I: was $69.99 now $45.99 at Walmart
The absolute definitive way to enjoy a classic game, fully remade for PS5. Not the lowest ever price sadly but a strong discount from its list price that makes it a decent deal.
Price check: Amazon - $45.99
UK price: Amazon - £48.99
Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition: was $69.99 now $42.57 at Walmart
This edition of Miles Morales stubbornly holds its price, even four years after its release so this is note-worthy. And considering this version of the game gets you the full Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered (plus all the DLC) too, there's great value for money here.
UK price: Argos - £59.99
Madden NFL 24 (PS5): $27.99 at Amazon
It's not the lowest-ever price but it's certainly a decent price if you want to pull the trigger this weekend. The latest and greatest in the Madden series for less than $28 is great value.
Price check: Walmart - $29.97 | Best Buy - $29.99
UK price: Amazon - £25.95
A Plague Tale: Requiem (PS5): was $59.99 now $32.90 at Amazon
This is a great price for the sequel in the A Plague Tale series which I personally adore. It's only a few bucks off its lowest-ever price so you're getting great bang for buck value.
Price check: Walmart - $32.90 | Best Buy - $59.99
UK price: Amazon - £31.50
More PS5 game deals
Looking for more PS5 game deals or prices? Below is a bunch of the latest lowest prices on some top PS5 games wherever you are in the world.
