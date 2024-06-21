Snap up some PS5 game deals right now and avoid Prime Day altogether - here are 12 top picks

Amazon usually runs a Prime Day sales event every summer, but we've spotted a range of PS5 game deals today that mean you don't even have to wait!

We've picked out the best deals across a spread of game types and genres below, all of which have their prices cut at various retailers - and there are even some lowest-ever prices.

These games are perfect for enjoying over the summer be they adventures across galaxies far far away, on xeno-infested spaceships, or some of the biggest-hitting sports games going right now. All are worthy of your time and money - even if it is to slot into your backlog on the cheap. Anyway, let's get into it.

Today's best PS5 game deals

EA Sports FC 24: was $69 now $24.97 at Amazon

This is a super price on the best 'beautiful game' video game right now. And what better way to get into Euro 2024 than to play along with it on your PS5? UK price: Amazon - £17.99

The Last of Us Part I: was $69.99 now $45.99 at Walmart

The absolute definitive way to enjoy a classic game, fully remade for PS5. Not the lowest ever price sadly but a strong discount from its list price that makes it a decent deal. Price check: Amazon - $45.99 UK price: Amazon - £48.99

Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition: was $69.99 now $42.57 at Walmart

This edition of Miles Morales stubbornly holds its price, even four years after its release so this is note-worthy. And considering this version of the game gets you the full Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered (plus all the DLC) too, there's great value for money here. UK price: Argos - £59.99

More PS5 game deals

Looking for more PS5 game deals or prices? Below is a bunch of the latest lowest prices on some top PS5 games wherever you are in the world.