My favorite Xbox and PC controller has received a chunky discount in Amazon's spring sales

The springtime sales are coming good for gaming peripherals and deals and one of my absolute favorite Xbox and PC controllers is discounted right now. The Thrustmaster eSwap X Pro controller is down a near-record-low price of $134.99 at Amazon in the US (was $169.99) - it's the lowest price since for a good few months and since the holidays!

• Shop all Amazon Spring Sale deals

This is a superb saving of more than 20% on a premium PC controller, that also offers new ways to play games due to its modular design. I have a soft spot for it as it was the first controller I could use on an Xbox console - the modules allowed me to change it to a symmetrical layout and thus I finally had an Xbox controller that played nice with my hands. It's around three years since it first came out, but with a newer version also coming out recently in the form of the Thrustmaster eSwap X2, we're likely to enjoy price cuts on the eSwap X Pro while stock remains at retailers. This is such a price cut, and marks an ideal time to adopt the pro controller and take your gaming up a notch.

Not in the US? Scroll down for the best deals in your region. And if you're after more deals this month, check out our full Amazon Spring Sale hub.

Today's best Thrustmaster controller deal

Thrustmaster eSwap X Pro controller: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FThrustMaster-Tm-Eswap-Pro-Controller-Xbox%2Fdp%2FB07XQC1GNG%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $169.99 now $134.99 at Amazon

This is the lowest price on the controller since the holidays, and while it's not a lowest ever, it still represents excellent value for money on what is a top Xbox and PC controller. In addition to opening accessibility doors with its modular design, it's also a great pro controller with a bunch of features. Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6556994&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fthrustmaster-eswap-x-r-pro-controller-forza-horizon-5-edition-for-xbox-one-xbox-xs-pc-white%2F6556994.p%3FskuId%3D6556994&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Best Buy - $149.99 (Forza Horizon 5 edition)

On top of the modularity, this is a premium Xbox and PC pro controller more broadly - and certainly still holds up in the face of its slightly newer brethren that;'s come out recently. The eSwap X Pro offers changeable triggers, remappable back buttons, super-satisfyingly clicky shoulder and face buttons, ultra-responsive sticks, and a robust design. It is wired, but the 9.8ft / 3m cable should be long enough for most setups.

More Xbox and PC controller deals

Looking for more Thrustmaster eSwap X Pro prices, or for more PC and Xbox controller deals? Our automatic price-finding tech can help with loads of the lowest prices from around the web below, with offers available in your region.

Scroll down for more Amazon Spring sale deals in the US and UK.

More US Amazon Spring Sale deals

More UK Amazon Spring Sale deals