I beat Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree with this budget controller that's cheaper than ever this Prime Day

I once again get to recommend my favorite PC controller of the last half-decade, all because it's cheaper than it's ever been this Amazon Prime Day. That controller is the GameSir T4 Kaleid - the trusty gamepad that I used to beat Elden Ring's maddeningly difficult Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, as well as the recently-released Arcadion raid tier in Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail.
This Prime Day deal sees the GameSir T4 Kaleid reduced to just $32.99 (was $41.99) at Amazon. But UK shoppers aren't missing out, either, where the controller is also down to £32.99 (was £41.99) at present. That's a record-low price for the already budget-friendly controller in both regions, making for a fantastic Amazon Prime Day deal no matter which side of the Atlantic you're on.
Today's best GameSir T4 Kaleid deal
GameSir T4 Kaleid: was $41.99 now $32.99 at Amazon
Compatible with PC, Nintendo Switch, and Android devices, the GameSir T4 Kaleid shines - quite literally - with a smart translucent design complete with RGB lighting. On top of that, you're also getting long-lasting Hall effect sticks and tactile face buttons for a sublime play experience.
UK price: was £41.99 now £32.99 at Amazon
I rave a lot about the GameSir T4 Kaleid on TechRadar Gaming, but only because I truly believe punches well above its weight in terms of quality features, especially at its relatively low sticker price (when stacked against many of the best PC controllers). Yes, its RGB effects are very nice, but the addition of drift-resistant Hall effect sticks and satisfyingly tactile micro switch buttons are things that even pricier options aren't bringing to the table.
As my go-to PC controller, the Kaleid has been a stalwart companion through some monstrously tough gaming challenges, including Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree and some of the older Savage-tier raid fights in Final Fantasy 14 Online. At just north of $30 / £30 right now, this is easily one of the best Amazon Prime Day gaming deals for controllers we've seen this year.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.