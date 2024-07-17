Get a refurbished Xbox Series X for just $369.99 in this unmissable Prime Day deal

Going for a refurbished Xbox Series X might just be the best way to get a console deal this Prime Day. Especially when you consider that you can currently buy a refurbished Xbox Series X at Amazon for $369.99 (was $449.99).

Saving $80 off the price of a current-gen console is a seriously good saving. The cheapest alternative Amazon Prime Day deal you’ll find has dropped the console from $499.99 to just $449.99 at Amazon. Naturally, you need to bear in mind that you’re not getting a new product at this price though: it’s a pre-owned item that’s been refurbished. However, all refurbished products are vetted and inspected by Amazon and the retailer’s 90-day money back guarantee means you can return it if you’re not satisfied or the console has any issues.

Today's best Xbox Series X (Renewed) deal

Xbox Series X (Renewed): was $449.99 now $369.99 at Retailer Name

For this kind of price, the Xbox Series X is a whole lotta console. Its 12 teraflops of graphic processing power not only supports gorgeous 4K gaming but it means it can also support advanced ray-tracing based lighting effects. Meanwhile, its custom-built NVMe SSD allows it to have lightning-fast load times and hit refresh rates of up to 120Hz for buttery smooth motion in games. UK price: Amazon - £389

In our Xbox Series X review, we described the console as an ‘absolute powerhouse’, praising its detailed, smooth graphics and the way it reduced load times to almost nothing. That 8-core custom Zen 2 CPU really does make games fly, while that 12 teraflop output of its GPU makes everything look gorgeous, even powering ray-tracing for super-realistic lighting effects.

And it's not just brand new titles that look their best: older titles get a glow up too. Xbox Smart Delivery means that when playing games that you bought on your previous consoles, you’ll immediately be granted access to the updated version for the Series X. And even if you don’t have loads of old titles, if you pick up Game Pass, you’ll quickly be able to access hundreds of titles in return for your subscription.

There are still plenty of other deals out there for Xbox, so if you’re looking to pick up more accessories or games for your new console, make sure you check out our Amazon Prime Day Xbox deals guide. And if you fancy giving another platform a go, our Amazon Prime Day gaming deals hub will present you with all of the most up to date gaming offers.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK