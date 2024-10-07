Don't pay $70 for a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller - this superb officially licensed alternative is heavily discounted ahead of Prime Day

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller discounts are unlikely at the best of times. Thankfully, PowerA has a sterling discount ahead of October's Prime Day on one of its best officially licensed Nintendo Switch controllers.

Right now, you can pick up the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch at Amazon for $38.99 (was $59.99). That's a chunky $21 saving that puts it at almost half the price of the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller which typically retails at $70. It's one of the best early Amazon Prime Day deals we've seen yet and bodes well for the upcoming sales event taking place this week.



The PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch is officially licensed, meaning it's backed up by Nintendo's own seal of approval. The controller also has a variety of Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda and Pokémon variants - though these sadly haven't received a discount at this time.

Today's best Nintendo Switch controller deal

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch: was $59.99 now $38.99 at Amazon

An excellent alternative to the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, featuring wireless connectivity, full gyro support and the addition of two remappable buttons on the rear of the gamepad. What it lacks comparatively in build quality and battery life, it more than makes up for in versatility and value.

While battery life doesn't quite match the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller's staggering 40-50 hours, the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller is nonetheless an excellent alternative that is discounted more frequently - not to mention more heavily. If you're tired of waiting on Nintendo to drop the price of its signature gamepad, PowerA's officially licensed offering is one of the next best options.

That's because it goes almost pound for pound in terms of features when compared to the Pro Controller. Like many of the best Nintendo Switch controllers, PowerA's controller packs in wireless connectivity, gyro aiming and the addition of two remappable buttons on the rear of the pad to make for an impressively versatile and feature-rich experience at this discounted price.

Not in the US? Check the list below for all the best PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller deals in your region.

