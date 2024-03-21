Check out this WD Black C50 discount at Amazon's Spring Sale if you need more Xbox Series X storage space

It's great news for gamers looking to bolster their storage space on Xbox Series X|S as the 1TB WD Black C50 expansion card has seen a price drop during Amazon's Spring Sales. While only a modest saving on paper at $125.99 (was $157.99) this is only a dollar out from matching its record-low price which we saw at the online retailer over the Black Friday sales period last year. UK folks can also enjoy a slight discount for the card as it's currently at £129.99 in the region (was £149.99). Despite not breaking new ground, the prices offer superb value for money.

WD Black C50 (1TB): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FWD_Black-Storage-Expansion-Card-WDBMPH0010BNC-WCSN%2Fdp%2FB0C44XVWCH%2F%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $157.99 now $125.99 at Amazon

This is a great little deal on one of the current generation Xbox consoles' only options for internal storage. An extra terabyte will go far for Xbox Game Pass subscribers who like to download a lot of games. What's more, this deal also includes one month's worth of Xbox Game Pass subscription time, complementing that additional storage nicely. Price check: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FWD-BLACK-1TB-C50-Expansion-Card-for-Xbox-External-Solid-State-Drive-WDBMPH0010BNC-WCSN%2F3718749238%3Ffrom%3D%2Fsearch" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Walmart - $125.99 | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6540752&extStoreId=1531&utm_source=feed&ref=212&loc=18475492778&gad_source=4&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI-5yc_bWFhQMV84pQBh2KmQuDEAQYAiABEgK2YvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fwd-black-c50-1tb-expansion-card-for-xbox-series-xs-gaming-console-ssd-storage-black%2F6540752.p%3FskuId%3D6540752%26extStoreId%3D1531%26utm_source%3Dfeed%26ref%3D212%26loc%3D18475492778%26gad_source%3D4%26gclid%3DEAIaIQobChMI-5yc_bWFhQMV84pQBh2KmQuDEAQYAiABEgK2YvD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">Best Buy - $129.99 | <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwestern-digital-1tb-c50-xbox-expansion-card%2F-%2FA-89377630%3Fsid%3D3380S%26ref%3Dtgt_adv_xsp%26AFID%3Dgoogle%26fndsrc%3Dtgtao%26DFA%3D71700000012807845%26CPNG%3DPLA_Electronics%252BShopping_Local%257CElectronics_Ecomm_Hardlines%26adgroup%3DSC_Electronics%26LID%3D700000001170770pgs%26LNM%3DPRODUCT_GROUP%26network%3Dg%26device%3Dc%26location%3D9067609%26targetid%3Dpla-627591811898%26ds_rl%3D1246978%26ds_rl%3D1248099%26gad_source%3D4%26gclid%3DEAIaIQobChMI-5yc_bWFhQMV84pQBh2KmQuDEAQYAyABEgKB0vD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds" data-link-merchant="target.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">Target - $149.99

WD Black C50 (1TB): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FWD_BLACK-Expansion-Compatible-Officially-Subscription%2Fdp%2FB0C44XVWCH%2F%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £149.99 now £129.99 at Amazon

This is only a modest discount in the UK, but certainly still worth checking out for those after boosted storage on their Xbox console. This is also very close to its lowest-ever price, within a pound, which we saw just last month at Amazon. Price check: <a href="https://track.webgains.com/click.html?mkwid=_dc&pcrid=&pkw=&pmt=&utm_term=&utm_campaign=&utm_source=adwords&utm_medium=ppc&hsa_acc=1530083092&hsa_cam=20948275084&hsa_grp=&hsa_ad=&hsa_src=x&hsa_tgt=&hsa_kw=&hsa_mt=&hsa_net=adwords&hsa_ver=3&gad_source=1&gclid=CjwKCAjwte-vBhBFEiwAQSv_xfc6o2LFbhgAiZbUaTtwRbDqpcjBqcPABq2bp3U5yBDTGpNJP-hGfxoC4IIQAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds&wgcampaignid=162949&wgprogramid=267255&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&wgtarget=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ebuyer.com%2F1860121-wd-black-c50-1tb-expansion-card-for-xbox-series-x-s-wdbmph0010bnc-wcsn%3F%26mkwid%3D_dc%26pcrid%3D%26pkw%3D%26pmt%3D%26utm_term%3D%26utm_campaign%3D%26utm_source%3Dadwords%26utm_medium%3Dppc%26hsa_acc%3D1530083092%26hsa_cam%3D20948275084%26hsa_grp%3D%26hsa_ad%3D%26hsa_src%3Dx%26hsa_tgt%3D%26hsa_kw%3D%26hsa_mt%3D%26hsa_net%3Dadwords%26hsa_ver%3D3%26gad_source%3D1%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjwte-vBhBFEiwAQSv_xfc6o2LFbhgAiZbUaTtwRbDqpcjBqcPABq2bp3U5yBDTGpNJP-hGfxoC4IIQAvD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds" data-link-merchant="ebuyer.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Ebuyer - £129.99 | <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=22479&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fwd-_black-c50-expansion-card-for-xbox-series-xs-1-tb-black-10251248.html" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="ebuyer.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Currys - £139 | <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=3090&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.very.co.uk%2Fsandisk-wd_black-1tb-c50-expansion-ssd-for-xbox%2F1600951005.prd" data-link-merchant="very.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="ebuyer.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Very - £149.99

The WD Black C50 is always worth buying as one of the best Xbox Series X hard drives and SSDs. This is largely because it's only one of two options available to players who want to both store and run their games from a single device. The other is the Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card which, outside of sales periods, is pricier than Western Digital's offering.

The C50 isn't the cheapest Xbox accessory in the world, even when discounted, but we feel it's a worthwhile investment for frequent Xbox players with a healthy collection of titles. That's especially the case if you own a base Xbox Series S model and only have 512GB to work with out of the box.

