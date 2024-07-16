Arcade1Up cabinets are seeing massive discounts this Amazon Prime Day, including Street Fighter, Marvel vs. Capcom, and more

As a lover of old-school arcade and fighting games, the fact that cabinet manufacturer Arcade1Up has shown up to Amazon Prime Day has me nothing short of delighted. If I had the room in my pokey little apartment, I'd absolutely consider shopping one of the brand's officially-licensed cabs this week.

Among the discounts is the Street Fighter 2 Champion Edition cabinet for $349.99 (was $499.99) at Amazon. This cab includes a whopping 14 titles, including three versions of Street Fighter 2 and Capcom arcade classics like Strider, Saturday Night Slam Masters, Battle Circuit and Captain Commando.

Another winner here is the Marvel vs. Capcom 2 X-Men '97 Deluxe Edition at $499.99 (was $599.99). There are eight games included here, many of which are also set to appear in the upcoming Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection on consoles. Titles featured here include Marvel vs. Capcom 2, X-Men vs. Street Fighter and X-Men: Children of the Atom.

While still pricey, these are some of the most eye-catching gaming deals we've seen this Amazon Prime Day. And if you've got both the space and the budget for one of these cabs, there's rarely been a better time to purchase one for your home. See alk these deals and more in greater detail below.

Today's best Arcade1Up cabinet deals

Arcade1Up Street Fighter 2 Champion Edition: was $499.99 now $349.99 at Amazon

This special edition Arcade1Up cabinet can currently be yours for the price of a Nintendo Switch OLED. It's a full-sized cab packing 14 excellent games, true-to-arcade buttons and sticks, and even support for online play. UK price: was £549.99 now £439.99 at Amazon

Arcade1Up Marvel vs. Capcom 2 X-Men '97 Deluxe Edition: was $599.99 now $499.99 at Amazon

A good deal pricier, this one. But until the Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection launches later this year, this is one of the few ways to play these long-lost crossover classics outside of Fightcade. UK price: was £699 now £454.99 at Amazon

Arcade1Up Pac-Man: was $499.99 now $344.34 at Amazon

Out of the realm of fighting games, and into the one of the iconic yellow chomper. This upright cabinet features 14 games mostly of the Pac-Man persuasion. However, there are a bunch of Namco classics here, too, including Mappy, Rolling Thunder and Galaga. UK price (Ms. Pac-Man Edition): was £549.99 now £439.99 at Amazon

Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat Head-to-Head Arcade Table: was $699.99 now $299.99 at Amazon

This gorgeous, two-sided tabletop cabinet includes the original Mortal Kombat trilogy and a handful of arcade classics like Defender, Toobin and Joust. This current discount matches its record-low price from last year's Black Friday sales event.

Usually, Arcade1Up cabinets are listed at enthusiast retail prices, meaning they're typically out of the range of the average consumer; let alone those who don't have room for an upright cabinet in their homes. And while these are still quite pricey despite the generous discounts, they are an effective and authentic way to relive that arcade experience at home. Plus, the fact each of these cabinets ships with multiple games and features like online play, goes a long way to justify those prices.

That said, we know that these Arcade1Up cabinets aren't what everyone will be looking for during this sales event. In that case, we encourage you to browse our guide to all the best Amazon Prime Day gaming deals, which features a huge list of compelling hardware deals from controllers and headsets to must-have accessories across all consoles.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK