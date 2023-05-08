Skiff Mail takes an end-to-end encryption approach to email, and the free tier has a decent feature set, with available paid tiers that offer even more.

Users need to keep in mind that when using a free email services (opens in new tab), such as Google’s Gmail, or Microsoft’s Hotmail, that in order to use such a service, privacy gets given up. For those that want to take some of this privacy back, Skiff, along with its other companion services is an offer worth considering.

Skiff (opens in new tab) is a privacy focused company, offering numerous services, including secure email (opens in new tab), an encrypted calendar, and a secure drive. Based out of San Francisco, California, with a community of over 400k users, it takes a new approach to email management and communication. We take a closer look to delve into the features, benefits, and drawbacks of Skiff, and evaluate how it compares against other email platforms available today.

Skiff: Features

First of all, Skiff offers a clean and minimalist user interface, which makes it easy to navigate and use. The interface features a sidebar that provides easy access to different folders and labels, making it easy to organize your email inbox. The platform also offers a powerful search feature that allows you to quickly find emails based on specific keywords or phrases.

One of the standout features of Skiff is its privacy and security focus. The platform uses end-to-end encryption to protect your emails from being accessed by unauthorized users. This is a crucial feature for users who want to keep their communications secure and private. This encryption (opens in new tab) means that the email is secure if it is intercepted in its travels; this includes both the subject line and the contents. Furthermore, any emails received from an external source to the Skiff account get encrypted upon arrival to keep them secure.

Enabling users to send self-destructing emails, Skiff is useful for sending sensitive information to not keep in the recipient's inbox for too long. This self destruction feature is analogous to what’s found in other email platforms such as ProtonMail (opens in new tab) or Tutanota (opens in new tab), but it is still a valuable addition to Skiff.

Another great feature of Skiff is its ability to integrate with other productivity tools (opens in new tab), including Google Drive, Dropbox, and Trello. This integration allows users to easily attach files from these services to their emails without leaving the Skiff platform. It also enables users to view and edit files within Skiff, making it a more efficient way to work. It also has the standard features users have come to expect from email, such as signatures, and auto-reply.

Skiff also offers some unique features that set it apart from other email platforms. For instance, it allows users to schedule emails to be sent at a later time. This feature is especially useful for those who want to send emails during business hours, but may not be able to do so due to their schedule. It is also helpful for those who want to ensure that their emails are sent at the best time for the recipient, such as for different time zones, or during business hours. There is also an undo send feature to pull back a message sent in error.

Skiff also allows users to collaborate on emails with other team members, which can be useful for businesses and remote teams. This feature allows multiple users to work on the same email simultaneously, making it easier to coordinate and collaborate on important communications.

One drawback of Skiff is its limited support for third-party integrations. While it does offer some integration options, it does not have as many as other email platforms like Gmail or Outlook. This can be a deal-breaker for users who rely heavily on third-party tools to manage their workflow.

Skiff: Pricing

Skiff offers a choice of four different tiers. While there is no free trial, there is an entry free tier that can be used permanently.

The lowest tier of Skiff is the Free tier, which does have a monthly cost of $0. Hardly barebones, it features unlimited pages, full text search, access via PC and mobile platforms, and also InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) support. Storage is a generous 10 GB, with an upload limit of 500 MB per file, and supports custom signatures.

Next up is the Essential tier, which comes in at a cost of $4 monthly, or $3 when paid annually. It raises the storage limit to 15 GB, and doubles the upload file limit to 1 GB. It also adds in auto reply, unlimited folders and labels, along with unlimited mail filters.

Moving up yet another tier takes us to the Pro tier, which comes in at $10/month, or $8/month when paid annually. This plan offers 100 GB of storage, 10 aliases, and custom domains.

Finally, the top tier is the Business one, which has a price of $15 monthly, or $12/month when paid annually. It has a storage limit of 1 TB, with an upload limit of 10 GB. It supports 15 custom domains, unlimited version history and priority support.

Skiff: Support

In general, there is not exactly robust support available for free email services. With that understanding, Skiff certainly offers more than most competitors.

On the direct support side, while there is no phone number, we did find a support portal for questions, which also provides a direct email for those that prefer that as an alternative.

Furthermore, on the self help method, there is plenty of info, in the form of a blog, video content, and also a changelog.

Skiff: Final verdict

In conclusion, Skiff is an email platform that offers a unique approach to email management and communication. Its focus on privacy and security, collaboration, and integration with other productivity tools makes it a compelling option for businesses and remote teams. We like the starter free tier, the included storage space, and the end-to-end encryption is the crucial privacy feature.

However, its limited third-party integrations and pricing for higher tiers may not be suitable for everyone. Overall, Skiff is a solid email platform, worthy of consideration for those looking for a more efficient way to manage their email inbox and communications.

