LG Prada II KF900 review

A great addition to LG's latest line up of handsets with a lot of useful features to rival the likes of the iPhone

LG's Prada II KF900 brings the Prada phone right up to date. Well, almost. It lacks GPS, but boasts Wi-Fi, HSDPA and a multi-touch user interface.

The Prada II follows in the tradition of the Renoir and Cookie, while remaining honest to its Prada roots. The handset is a shiny, fingerprint-attracting black, with a sliver bar on the bottom of the front fascia offering Call, End and Clear buttons, just like the original Prada phone from LG.

A keyboard slides out of the edge of the handset. This is well made and tactile, making it easy to use at a fair turn of speed. The same can be said for the touchscreen. The built-in accelerometer caters for auto screen switching and has some shake control features for gaming, similar to Apple's iPhone.

You can move between three main screens by sweeping a finger across the touch screen. One offers a set of user-definable shortcuts. Another lets you put up to seven widgets on screen, catering for quick access to the calendar, music, FM radio, pictures and so on. Finally, another gives you access to contacts and messaging, as well as the built-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

Multi-touch controls

The web browser is one of the aspects that uses the touchscreen to incorporate pinch-to-zoom control. This works quite well, though we did feel the screen was a little slow to render at times.

With just 60MB of built-in memory, you may want to use a microSD card. LG provides a 1GB card, but this may not be enough, as the phone can cope with cards up to 8GB in size.

Music playback was very acceptable through the provided headphones. It is a shame about the proprietary connector, but we like the addition of a 3.5mm jack.

Battery life is quoted at three hours of talk, 400 hours on standby and we got two days of use between charges.