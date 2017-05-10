Potentially unwanted programs and other kinds of malware are a real threat if you like downloading and experimenting with free software. Malwarebytes Anti-Malware is a great tool for picking up any such threats that get past your antivirus suite.

Free software is fantastic, but sometimes when you download a program, an unwanted extra comes along for the ride. That's where Malwarebytes Anti-Malware can help, giving your existing antivirus software a boost and picking up any security threats that it misses.

Malwarebytes Anti-Malware Download here: https://www.malwarebytes.com/mwb-download/ (free version is listed as 'premium trial') Type: Malware scanner Developer: Malwarebytes Operating system: Windows Version: 3

Malwarebytes Anti-Malware is particularly good at finding and erasing potentially unwanted programs (PUPs). Thesearen’t viruses, so they might not be picked up by your regular security software, but they’re a nuisance. They can redirect your homepage, change your default search engine, add toolbars to your browser, place sponsored links on your desktop, and generally make your life miserable. They can also compromise your privacy, monitoring your comings and goings, then reporting back to advertisers.

Malwarebytes Anti-Malware also wipes out more serious issues, including ransomware. It won’t replace your usual antivirus software, but it a superb addition to your online security arsenal.

User experience

When you first install Malwarebytes Anti-Malware, you’ll be given a 14-day free trial of the premium edition, including real-time scanning. Once that expires, you’ll have to open the program and scan for issues yourself, but this is easy and well worth the effort.

Although Malwarebytes Anti-Malware is designed to work as a supplement to your regular antivirus software, not a replacement, it's worth quickly checking the official forums to see if there are any known conflicts.

During scans, Malwarebytes Anti-malware checks your PC's memory, startup files, registry and file system – a comprehensive search that should pick up any dangerous programs that are currently running, or ready to launch themselves next time you reboot your PC. It'll take some time, but is well worth the effort - either as part of routine maintenance, or if you've noticed your PC or web browser behaving strangely.

The detection rates are excellent, and if you find yourself performing manual scans on a regular basis, it's definitely worth considering an upgrade to the premium version.

