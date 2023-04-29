Bob and Brad Massage Gun Q2 Mini: the five-star gadget every gym bag deserves

Bob and Brad Massage Gun Q2 Mini: One minute review
The Bob and Brad Massage Gun Q2 Mini is really, really good. I’ve been using it for about a month, and following completion of a grueling fitness challenge, the percussive massage helped to retain my range of motion and get recovery back on track. In fact, I enjoyed using it so much that I'll continue to use it going forward. Especially impressive is the power output relative to its small size. With five settings to choose from, and up to five heads in varying degrees of width, you have 25 different combinations available.
You can put up to 32lbs of force onto a very small point, allowing you to target specific muscular knots in addition to larger areas. In comparison, the Theragun Pro deals 60lbs of force at almost five times the price; our previous top gun, the Power Plate Mini +, offers only 25lbs of force.
The battery life is said to last about 4 hours following a 3.5-hour charge – and in my experience, the 2500mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery meets and exceeds that. Fortunately, the charger is USB-C, so it’s pretty ubiquitous and universal. We’d like it to charge more quickly, of course, but it isn't the biggest pain to leave it on for an afternoon.
The brushless motor is very quiet – not whisper-quiet, but close – and revs up to a maximum 3000rpm. All in all, for a unit that’s essentially the size of a bottle of water, I can’t recommend it enough. The Bob and Brad massage gun comes in a convenient carry case, and you’ll find it easy to slip into a rucksack or gym bag.
Serious athletes looking for bigger batteries and more power might opt for a premium-priced Theragun, but for everyday gym-goers and runners looking for a smaller, cost-effective percussive massage solution, this is an easy recommendation.
Bob and Brad Massage Gun Q2 Mini: Specifications
|Component
|Value
|Price
|$129.99 / £79.99
|Dimensions
|5.7-in L x 3.5-in H
|Weight
|431g
|Force
|32lbs
|Battery
|Rechargable, 4 hours
|Settings
|5
|Heads
|5
Bob and Brad Massage Gun Q2 Mini: Price & release date
- $129.99 in US
- £79.99 in UK
- Not yet available in Australia
The Bob and Brad Massage Gun Q2 Mini costs $129.99 / £79.99. Currently, it isn't available in Australia, despite the fact that other Bob and Brad massage guns can be bought there. You can pick it up from Amazon and via other third-party retailers.
Should you buy the Bob and Brad Massage Gun Q2 Mini?
|Design
|5 / 5
|Features
|5 / 5
|Performance
|5 / 5
|Total
|5 / 5
Buy it if...
You want a cheap percussive massage gun
These devices can be expensive, but the Q2 Mini costs less than $150 / £100, and delivers great value for money.
You want a portable solution
Not into big handsets? The Q2 Mini delivers 32lbs of force from a package less than 6 inches in length.
Exercise is a hobby
If you’re not a professional athlete, and just someone who runs and gyms regularly, you don’t need a professional-grade device – the Q2 Mini will do the job.
Don't buy it if...
You’re a professional athlete
Need more force placed on your muscles for optimum range of motion and recovery? The Q2 Mini can’t compete with the Theragun Pro.
You’re religious about stretching
Honestly, for the sort of exercise levels that the Bob and Brad is targeting with this massage gun, you could probably negate the need for light use entirely by following a rigorous mobility routine.
You want more options
Some massage guns come with around 10 different heads, while this unit only offers five. If you want more versatility, we'd shop around.
Bob and Brad Massage Gun Q2 Mini: Also consider
|Component
|Bob and Brad Massage Gun
|Power Plate Mini +
|Price
|$129.99 / £79.99
|$179.99 / £179.95
|Dimensions
|5.7in x 3.5in L x H
|5.9in x 3.5in L x H
|Weight
|431g
|435g
|Force
|32lbs
|25lbs
|Battery
|Rechargable, 4 hours
|Rechargable, 5 hours
|Settings
|5
|4
|Heads
|5
|2
How I tested the Bob and Brad Massage Gun Q2 Mini
I’ve been testing the Bob and Brad gun on and off for about a month, running down its battery and using multiple attachments to loosen and increase the mobility in my neck, shoulders and calves. I’ve tested each different head on each different setting.
The product might best be used to increase the range of motion in your muscles after exercise. Percussive massage doesn’t decrease recovery time, but research shows it can decrease perceived feelings of soreness and improve muscular range of motion.
First reviewed April 2023