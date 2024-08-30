Zoom is using AI for smart name tags that let you spot everyone on a call

Zoom has announced the open beta availability of AI-powered name tags for Zoom Rooms, which it says will make it easier for virtual participants to identify co-participants.

With the launch of digital name tags, the video conferencing company hopes to address inclusivity concerns surrounding modern hybrid working setups, harnessing a sense of connectivity.

The system is based on an opt-in automatic recognition system, powered by artificial intelligence, however users concerned about their privacy with the digital solution can also opt to manually add their own name tags.

By implementing this option, Zoom hopes to eliminate the awkward moments when co-participants are unsure of one another’s names by overlaying tags over individuals, even when appearing on a single video feed such as via a single camera in a shared office space.

The California-based software maker said: “This innovation is particularly beneficial when teams are meeting for the first time or when meetings include external parties, as it helps participants quickly connect and collaborate.”

An admin enables smart name tags, but individuals must then enroll and consent to the feature.

The addition of smart name tags comes in response to an overwhelming majority (95%) of business leaders stating that their organization has become more flexible over the past two years, with another four in five (82%) planning to boost flexibility over the coming two years.

Proudly proclaiming that Zoom Rooms has more than two million licenses, smart tags are likely to have a profound effect, even if, for the most part, they go unnoticed.