This epic screen recorder is now totally free — but you'll need to act fast

It’s rare to find a good freebie, but that’s what Ashampoo is offering, as for a limited time, one of our favorite screen capture tools is completely free to download.

Ashampoo Snap has long been one of the best screen recorders we’ve reviewed. A relatively simple app for Windows PCs, it’s designed to capture images and videos directly from your computer. We found it offered pretty good value even at full price - but free is always better.

The offer runs between October 1 - 31. You can download Ashampoo Snap 15 for free by clicking here.

Free captures

We’ve always had a soft spot for Ashampoo products - no-nonsense software for essentials seems a good characterization. So, Snap fits nicely into this realm.

We last took an in-depth look at the software in our Ashampoo Snap 14 review, where we praised the tool’s screenshot options and image editing tools. We also loved the simplicity of its interface, which was incredibly easy to use. Of course, it’s not perfect. Features are sparse compared to rivals, and it’s not compatible with macOS (but we’ve reviewed the best screenshot tools for Mac to help avoid that). Overall, as a basic app, the package is hard to knock - especially when it’s being given away for free.

The latest version of the software includes one-click capture, GIF creator, optical character recognition, and even simple video editing software for cutting together webinars, presentations, and streams. And that might just address one of the biggest issues we experienced with the previous edition, which offered little in the way to cut content.

The usual retail price is $44 / £35 with a generous thirty-day free trial. But you won’t need to worry about that using the link above, granting you completely free access to Ashampoo Snap 15 forever. Existing users will also be able to upgrade to future versions at a reduced price.

This offer is only available until October 31 2024. Just remember to use the link above, as we’re still seeing the software to buy on the original home page.