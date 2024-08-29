New Google Photos video editor tools could make the app ultra-useful for content creators

It’s no secret that Google Photos is getting a few upgrades for video content - at the start of August 2024, we reported on a number of updates set to hit the popular photo cloud storage app.

Code hidden within the update suggested that editing videos is set to become a lot easier, and included an improved UI and a speed increase/decrease option.

Now, thanks to a teardown by Android Authority, we have an even better idea what to expect from Google Photos’ enhanced video editor.

Video editing in Google Photos

Although not technically a video editing app, the ability to trim video content in Google Photos isn’t new - but it’s fair to say it’s pretty basic in design and functionality. According to the teardown of version 6.97 of the Android app, users can expect a much better experience, with more useful tools.

Originally known as Spotlights, the new editing tools have been renamed to Presets, with four key functions available.

Basic cut lets uses trim highlights of a video and enhance color

Slow Mo adds slow motion to parts of a video.

Track will track and zoom in on video subjects.

Zoom will increase or decrease magnification of an area.

These options are to be found when selecting a video and tapping Edit. From here, users will need to scroll across to the Preset option - unavailable in the current version of the app. Using the new tools, Android Authority explained that effects and duration is controlled via a simple slider.

So, we won’t be expecting anywhere near the levels of control found in the best video editing software we’ve reviewed - this isn’t a CapCut alternative, much less a replacement for Premiere Pro. But it could prove to be some of the best video editing software for beginners and content creators who need to cut clips fast. We just hope Google serves up a release date soon.