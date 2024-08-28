X pledges to fix AI chatbot after it spread misinformation about US election

Social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has modified its Grok chatbot after calls from election officials in five US states to ensure the information it gives out is accurate.

The move comes after Grok falsely claimed the ballot deadline had passed in nine states, meaning the candidate options were set in stone for the November 2024 US Presidential election. This is particularly alarming considering this followed the announcement which confirmed President Joe Biden was halting his presidential bid, with Kamala Harris receving the Democratic nomination.

Grok has now been amended to direct users to the nonpartisan election information site Vote.gov in response to any related queries, which the protesting officials say is a “trustworthy resource”.

Grok election misinformation

The 2024 election cycle has been no stranger to misinformation so far, with AI-generated content taking the top spot for the driver of ‘fake news’.

One reason for this is Large Language Models (LLMs) are trained on an extensive amount of online data, with no process to filter out inaccurate information - essentially meaning they can learn facts that aren’t true.

The amendment has not stopped Grok from generating misleading images and using real people’s likeness in questionable ways upon request. Musk introduced the chatbot as ‘rebellious’ and boasted its ability to answer “spicy questions that are rejected by most other AI systems.”. Controversial examples of the AI’s creations include images of celebrities doing drugs and holding guns - it's a real mystery that other chatbots reject these requests.

Grok is currently only available for X premium subscribers, but the images can be shared to anyone. The site continues to concern watchdog groups as hate speech and misinformation campaigns have thrived since Musk took over the platform in 2022.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Via AP News