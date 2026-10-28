Why UK marketers need mobile-grade measurement before AI can deliver on ROI

UK marketers are entering a decisive phase. Digital advertising investment continues to grow, retail media and connected TV are becoming more central to media plans, and artificial intelligence is moving from experimentation into everyday campaign operations. Yet, the basic commercial question has not changed. Can marketers prove that each pound spent is generating measurable value?

Alex Grach Social Links Navigation General Manager for EMEA at AppsFlyer.

That question is becoming more urgent than ever. IAB UK has forecast digital ad spend to reach £45 billion this year, with mobile accounting for over two thirds of such spend and online retail media emerging as one of the fastest-growing channels. The same research points to measurement fragmentation as a major industry concern, while AI and automation are now reshaping how campaigns are planned, bought, and optimized.

For UK businesses, the opportunity is significant, but so is the risk. AI can accelerate decision-making, personalize creative, optimize bids, and expose new pockets of demand. But if the underlying measurement framework is weak, AI does not solve the problem; it simply scales it. A model trained on incomplete, inconsistent, or poorly governed data can produce confident recommendations that move budget in the wrong direction faster than a human team can intervene.

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The mobile blueprint for better measurement

This is why the mobile measurement playbook matters. Mobile advertising was forced to confront privacy constraints, fraud, cross-platform identity, and signal loss earlier and more intensely than most other channels. The result was a more disciplined approach to attribution. Cleaner signals, stronger validation, privacy-safe methodologies, and a willingness to combine deterministic, probabilistic, and referrer-based approaches depending on the quality of the available data.

Those principles now need to be distilled across the whole UK media mix. Retail media may sit closer to the point of purchase, but it still needs transparent standards if brands are to compare outcomes fairly across networks. Connected TV, for example, offers premium, brand-safe environments.

However, advertisers continue to struggle with fragmented measurement and the link between exposure and sales. Social, search, display and commerce media all produce valuable signals, yet too often those signals remain trapped in channel-specific reporting structures.

The cost of measurement blind spots

The commercial consequence is underinvestment. When marketers cannot connect exposure to outcomes with confidence, they hold back from channels that may be profitable.

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Research we undertook recently with EMARKETER found that nearly six-in-ten (58.6%) marketers believe their organizations are likely underinvesting in profitable channels because those channels require better measurement. These results are highly relevant to the UK, where media fragmentation, privacy regulation and economic pressure combine to make every budget decision more scrutinized.

In this environment, marketers need to treat measurement as infrastructure, not as a reporting layer added after campaigns have run. That means aligning definitions across teams, removing data silos, validating traffic quality, establishing privacy-compliant identity and enrichment processes, and measuring incrementality rather than relying solely on last-click or platform-reported attribution.

AI raises the stakes

AI makes this shift more urgent. As new AI agents and tools move across ad workflows, from creative production and audience selection to bid optimization and campaign analysis, they are squeezing advertisers already under pressure to prove ROI. Our research showed that almost half of organizations (49.7%) said they were under significant pressure to demonstrate clear ROI across all channels, while a further 29.9% reported extreme pressure.

That creates a new accountability challenge. Marketers must understand not only what an AI system recommends, but also whether the data feeding it is trustworthy. That trust gap is already showing up in how marketers use AI. Poor data quality, driven by fragmented, incomplete, or unreliable signals, was the top-cited barrier to extracting more value from AI in the marketing stack, cited by 22.3% of respondents. Explainability, or the difficulty of validating what AI is doing, came second at 17.8%.

In practical terms, AI-ready marketing data needs to be clean, deduplicated, consented, connected, and governed. If customer interactions across app, web, retail media, CTV, and CRM cannot be stitched together responsibly, AI will optimize against a partial view of the customer journey. That may improve a platform-level metric but likely weaken overall business performance.

What marketing leaders should do next

Firstly, marketers need to define measurement standards before scaling AI investment. Marketers should agree which outcomes matter, how they will be attributed, where incrementality testing is needed and which data sources are approved for optimization. Otherwise, AI risks becoming a more sophisticated way to chase inconsistent KPIs.

Next, brands should assess partners on transparency. Publishers, retail media networks, ad tech vendors, and agencies need to explain how they validate signals, reduce fraud, manage privacy constraints, and connect upper-funnel activity to commercial outcomes. In a market where regulatory change and economic uncertainty continue to shape planning cycles, vague measurement promises are no longer enough.

Thirdly, marketers should maintain human oversight where decisions carry material commercial risk. Automation can improve speed, but human judgement remains essential when interpreting anomalies, challenging assumptions and deciding whether a recommendation fits broader business strategy. The goal is not to slow AI down, but to ensure it is acting on the right evidence.

Finally, UK marketers should look to mobile as a model for resilience. Mobile measurement evolved in response to privacy limits, signal loss, multiple app stores, device fragmentation, and fraud. Those conditions now describe modern digital advertising. The channels may differ, but the underlying challenge is the same: measure accurately when the environment limits what can be seen.

The blueprint for accountable growth

The next phase of growth in UK digital advertising will not be won simply by adopting more AI tools or shifting more spend into emerging channels. It will be won by the businesses that can prove what works, understand why it works and act on that insight quickly. Mobile-grade measurement provides a practical blueprint: privacy-safe, fraud-aware, cross-channel and built for imperfect data.

The message is clear. AI may transform marketing execution, but measurement will determine whether that transformation creates significant value. With budgets under scrutiny and digital media becoming more complex, the brands that build stronger measurement foundations now will be best placed to turn automation into accountable growth.

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