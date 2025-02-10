White-collar jobs are increasingly being exposed to AI

Most white-collar jobs could be affected by artificial intelligence

Organizational and analytical tasks are more at-risk, IPPR report finds

AI policies should focus more on AI adoption

New research from the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) has revealed how profound the effects of AI are on knowledge workers, with more than two-thirds of tasks in white-collar roles at risk of being affected by artificial intelligence.

The report specifically details how generative AI is transforming jobs that rely on computer-based tasks, such as project management, marketing and administrative support.

It found up to 70% of the 22,000 analyzed tasks could be either “transformed” or “replaced” by AI.

White-collar jobs are at risk of AI transformation

“Organisational and strategic tasks” and “repetitive and non-repetitive cognitive and analytical tasks” were revealed to be among the most likely to see productivity and efficiency enhancements from AI, however now that AI is evolving from a novelty to a genuine aid, the IPPR is calling for better guidance.

The report’s author and IPPR’s Head of AI, Carsten Jung, said too many policies focus on either accelerating AI adoption or ensuring its safety, but very few actually set out a clear and purposeful direction for AI adoption.

“The launch of ‘AI agents’ shows AI is different from past technologies," Jung commented, "AI technology could have a seismic impact on economy and society: it will transform jobs, destroy old ones, create new ones, trigger the development of new products and services and allow us to do things we could not do before.”

IPPR is urging governments to set clear policies, establish measurable targets, partner with private sector and civil society to guide development and to ensure that AI advancements remain aligned with public interest.

Jung added: “Politics needs to catch up with the implications of powerful AI. Beyond just ensuring AI models are safe, we need to determine what goals we want to achieve.”