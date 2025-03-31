Over 2500 TechRadar readers took our survey - and there was one clear favorite online backup service

We used our WhatsApp channel to ask which online backup service our readers use

2,664 readers voted, and a staggering 1,300 choose Google Drive

To mark World Backup Day, we asked our TechRadar Pro readers which services they use through our WhatsApp channel (which you can join here!).

Most of us choose to backup our files online. It saves you from buying physical hard drives every time you run out of storage, and your storage is just one click away, making it super accessible. You’ve plenty of options too - with Apple Cloud, Microsoft OneDrive, Google Photos, and iDrive all amongst the most popular choices.

From our readers' responses, one cloud provider is by far the most popular, and that's Google Drive, with over 1,300 respondents choosing the service - that's over 50%. We’ve reviewed Google Drive, so this is not too much of a surprise - as the service is quick and simple to use.

Worryingly, the survey revealed 10% of our readers still don’t back up their files, so if you're one of those who need convincing, we’ve listed 5 reasons why you should backup your data to the cloud - be sure to keep your data safe!

Backup options

Apple Cloud also ranks very well, with 21% of our readers using this service. This service is very Apple centric, with only limited support for Windows and Android users, but is a great option for anyone with an ever more popular Apple ecosystem! Apple offers a tiered subscription service, and keeps your files safe with an encryption - check out our full review here to see just why this service is the most popular.

Another popular choice is OneDrive, with 377 respondents choosing this service (14%). From our testing, OneDrive has improved a great deal recently, and is particularly useful for anyone who already spends a lot of time using Windows. OneDrive has fantastic mobile app experience, and is integrated closely with Windows and Microsoft 365 - so check it out if you use these regularly.

Surprisingly, DropBox received fewer than 100 votes, despite being one of our best rated backup services. Although not the cheapest option, DropBox has plenty of useful file sharing options and an exceptionally smooth user experience.

Similarly, IDrive only received 16 votes from our readers, but is a very highly rated service by our experts. IDrive offers end-to-end encryption and a host of backup methods and device options, so take a look at our rating if you're looking for something new.

Whichever service you choose, making sure your data is protected should be a priority for both personal and business users.

"Data is the lifeblood of today's businesses, which means data loss can lead to catastrophic business failure," notes Alexander Huang, Director of Product and Customer Support at Laserfiche. "World Backup Day is a reminder to act now - before it’s too late. Organizations should evaluate their backup strategy today and safeguard your business against data disasters.”