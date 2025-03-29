World Backup Day 2025: All the news, updates and advice from our experts

Welcome to our live coverage of World Backup Day, which starts early on Sunday, the 30th (midnight GMT, but there is already 1300 in Auckland, New Zealand). We will update this live blog a few times today, with our real-time coverage of the day starting at 0830 UK time with regular updates throughout Monday, March 31st.

Making sure your data is safe and protected has never been so important as we continue our way in the wild world of digital transformation, but with so much to do these days, it can sometimes go forgotten. Don't worry though, we've rounded up

advice from our experts to make sure your data is protected.

horror tales from our team and elsewhere to remind you of what can happen

exclusive deals from our backup partners to keep your data safe

backup content from our extensive archive

data backup stories around the world

And much more!

