World Backup Day 2025: All the news, updates and advice from our experts
Make sure you're ready for World Backup Day 2025
Welcome to our live coverage of World Backup Day, which starts early on Sunday, the 30th (midnight GMT, but there is already 1300 in Auckland, New Zealand). We will update this live blog a few times today, with our real-time coverage of the day starting at 0830 UK time with regular updates throughout Monday, March 31st.
Making sure your data is safe and protected has never been so important as we continue our way in the wild world of digital transformation, but with so much to do these days, it can sometimes go forgotten. Don't worry though, we've rounded up
- advice from our experts to make sure your data is protected.
- horror tales from our team and elsewhere to remind you of what can happen
- exclusive deals from our backup partners to keep your data safe
- backup content from our extensive archive
- data backup stories around the world
- And much more!
Acronis Cyber Protect offers an integrated secure backup and rapid recovery solution for your business for data protection with cybersecurity features. AI-based threat detection is one of the standout features that helps users stay protected from the latest malware, ransomware, and cryptojacking attempts.
Whether you’re a business safeguarding critical data or a home user looking to protect precious memories, Carbonite delivers peace of mind with top-notch security and simplicity. There are three plans to choose from and they cover automatic cloud backup, ransomware protection, unlimited cloud storage, easy recovery, cross-platform support, and encrypted data protection.
'An engineering masterpiece' — reviewer raves about fastest large capacity SSD ever built, but it won't be cheap
Megawatt-class AI server racks may well become the norm before 2030 as Nvidia displays 600kW Kyber rack design