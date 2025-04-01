Digital backups come out on top amongst TechRadar readers this World Backup day

For World Backup Day 2025, TechRadar Pro wanted to know the most popular backup methods amongst our readers, so we sent out a poll on our WhatsApp channel (which you can find here if you want to vote in any future polls).

We asked ‘How do you keep your files safe?’ and the results might surprise you.

The most popular response amongst our 2,000 voters was an online backup option, with over 1,100 respondents (65%) choosing to secure their files digitally. This could mean Apple Cloud, Microsoft OneDrive, IDrive, Google Photos, or any of the many digital options available.

Only 20% of respondents (340 people) choose to backup their files using physical storage like hard drives, USB drives, or memory cards. Worryingly though, 15% of our readers don’t backup their files -that's over 250 people whose files are unprotected. If that’s you, check out our recommendations for the best ways to backup photos so you can make sure your memories are safe.

Which is best for you?

Considering physical storage gives you the utmost privacy, these results are a little surprising. SD cards don’t require a third party to handle your files, and don’t incur subscription fees, or even require an internet connection, so for any privacy conscious users out there, this is probably your best option.

Cloud storage is perhaps the most hassle-free option, as you can access your files from anywhere, and can share your files easily, and collaboration systems are built in, so you can edit documents in real time alongside colleagues.

Perhaps most importantly, many cloud storage solutions come with end-to-end encryption, making them super secure, and can be backed up across multiple servers - meaning you can recover them if anything goes wrong.

However, if you’re keeping up with Apple’s privacy row with the UK Government, then you’ll know that end-to-end encryption isn’t guaranteed for cloud storage, so choose your platform wisely.

Everyone has precious memories and photos that they want to keep safe, and World Backup Day is a great chance to make sure your pictures are secure.

There are plenty of options, and whether you use Cloud storage solutions, USB flash drives, external hard drives, SD cards, or you print out your photos directly, backing up your files is always important.