What 2025 taught us about the importance of resilience in retail

When it rains, it pours.

That phrase defined retail cybersecurity in 2025. What began as isolated incidents quickly became prolonged, intense disruptions, exposing just how interconnected — and fragile — modern retail operations really are.

Nadir Izrael Social Links Navigation CTO and Co-Founder at Armis.

Over the year, high-profile retailers around the world were hit. Luxury global brands like Gucci and Balenciaga suffered data breaches; Victoria’s Secret was forced to temporarily shut down parts of its digital operations. While Marks & Spencer, Co-Op and Harrods in the UK all faced incidents, with disruption for M&S lasting for 15 weeks.

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Different triggers, same outcome: major disruption and financial loss.

But when disruption spreads this quickly and lingers this long, it stops being about individual attacks and starts raising a more uncomfortable question: why was retail such fertile ground for them in the first place?

Why disruption spread so easily

While the volume of retailers hit in 2025 might have felt anomalous, it makes sense when viewed through this lens: retail is one of the most effective sectors for causing maximum disruption at scale. The cyberattack on United Natural Foods, a key supplier to tens of thousands of grocery stores across North America, showed how a single compromise can ripple outward – emptying shelves, disrupting lives, and triggering wider economic impact.

But it wasn’t simply a lack of security investment that caught out countless retailers last year, it was the sheer scale of cyber exposure retailers are now dealing with. The most disruptive incidents of the year weren’t driven by sophisticated zero-day exploits, but by attackers exploiting complexity and that lack of contextual understanding around how systems, assets and users interact.