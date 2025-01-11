Lenovo's AI-driven prototype display continuously assesses your physical activity, but it says we shouldn't worry

Lenovo stand has motors to move the display to fit the user's position

It can be voice-controlled as well to make adjustments without accessing the monitor control panel

The yet-to-be-named curved monitor is likely to be launched under the ThinkVision banner

Lenovo has announced a range of AI-driven concept devices at CES 2025, including an AI-powered display prototype which promises to be more than just a screen.

According to Lenovo (via Yanko Design), this curved AI display adapts to user behavior, monitoring a users' physical activity and nudges them when it detects extended periods of inaction.

Fitted with motors and advanced sensors, the monitor adjusts its tilt, rotation, and height to match the user’s posture in real-time.

Lenovo’s AI-powered monitor

Lenovo claims the focus of the AI display, which comes with a built-in voice control, is to create a healthier, more productive environment.

The company adds this display addresses privacy concerns by featuring sensors which blur the screen when the user steps away, protecting sensitive information from prying eyes.

Though Lenovo has yet to name this curved display, it is expected to debut under the ThinkVision brand, known for its premium monitors.

Though still in the prototype stage, Lenovo's monitor invites an important discussion about the privacy trade-offs we’re willing to make for smarter technology in our lives.

