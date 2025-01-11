Lenovo's AI-driven prototype display continuously assesses your physical activity, but it says we shouldn't worry
Is smarter always better? The debate on monitoring tech
- Lenovo stand has motors to move the display to fit the user's position
- It can be voice-controlled as well to make adjustments without accessing the monitor control panel
- The yet-to-be-named curved monitor is likely to be launched under the ThinkVision banner
Lenovo has announced a range of AI-driven concept devices at CES 2025, including an AI-powered display prototype which promises to be more than just a screen.
According to Lenovo (via Yanko Design), this curved AI display adapts to user behavior, monitoring a users' physical activity and nudges them when it detects extended periods of inaction.
Fitted with motors and advanced sensors, the monitor adjusts its tilt, rotation, and height to match the user’s posture in real-time.
Lenovo’s AI-powered monitor
Lenovo claims the focus of the AI display, which comes with a built-in voice control, is to create a healthier, more productive environment.
The company adds this display addresses privacy concerns by featuring sensors which blur the screen when the user steps away, protecting sensitive information from prying eyes.
Though Lenovo has yet to name this curved display, it is expected to debut under the ThinkVision brand, known for its premium monitors.
Though still in the prototype stage, Lenovo's monitor invites an important discussion about the privacy trade-offs we’re willing to make for smarter technology in our lives.
Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com