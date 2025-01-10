Data centers are transforming waste heat into community energy assets

Once seen as energy-hungry liabilities, data centers are now emerging as critical assets in addressing urban energy challenges.

As the energy crisis deepens and cities grow, these facilities have the potential to transform from passive consumers to active contributors within their communities. The challenge of reusing waste heat from data centers has been examined for years. While low-grade heat is produced by these facilities, which are typically built in industrial estates, new solutions are being developed as locations move closer to residential areas.

Progress is steadily being made across the sector; waste heat is already being repurposed to warm public swimming pools and support district heating networks for housing developments, demonstrating how IT infrastructure can be woven into community energy strategies.

Jon Healy Social Links Navigation COO of Keysource.

From digital waste to community resource

The potential of data center heat reuse is already being realized through innovative projects across Europe. For instance, local swimming pools in England are benefiting from arrangements where waste heat is provided at no cost. Data center operators deliver IT services, while the pools receive free heating, significantly reducing operational costs—a crucial advantage during the ongoing energy crisis.

In the Nordics, excess heat is being channeled into industrial processes such as wood drying, a vital service for local industries. Other facilities are using waste heat to power greenhouses, fostering sustainable food production for nearby communities.

The main technical hurdle lies in the quality of heat produced by data centers. Low-grade heat must first be upgraded using heat pump systems to make it suitable for district heating networks. This challenge is being addressed through strategic design, such as in Manchester, where a new data center includes connection points for a future district heating network to support a nearby housing estate. These initiatives show how data centers are being moved closer to residential areas, enabling their waste heat to serve local community needs rather than being limited to industrial estates.

The investment case for integration

Investment in data center heat reuse is increasingly driven by funds with green and sustainability mandates, requiring new approaches to reduce carbon intensity and enhance efficiency.

While integrating heat reuse systems raises upfront costs, support schemes like UK tax incentives for energy-efficient infrastructure can help offset these expenses. The business model is also evolving, with operators exploring diverse revenue streams. For instance, in the swimming pool example, free heat is supplied in exchange for revenue from IT services.

In district heating projects, roles are clearly defined between data center operators, heat network managers, and end users to ensure smooth operations. Future-proofing is becoming standard, with new developments incorporating infrastructure for potential heat network connections. However, long-term heat supply reliability remains a critical factor in planning.

Measuring environmental impact through heat reuse

Environmental considerations are influencing design from the outset. Embodied carbon in construction materials, renewable energy integration, and total carbon reduction are being prioritized. For example, previously unused roof spaces are now equipped with PV panels, generating renewable energy for on-site operations.

The environmental benefits of data center heat reuse are becoming a key focus, building on the shift from isolated facilities to integrated community assets. Metrics like the Energy Reuse Factor and Energy Reuse Effectiveness now quantify how much of a facility’s energy consumption is repurposed for productive use.

These efforts are aligning with urban planning priorities, as local authorities assess data center proposals through the lens of community sustainability. Beyond energy efficiency, there is growing emphasis on how these facilities can support regeneration projects, contributing to local heating and power solutions while minimizing their overall environmental impact.

Creating successful partnerships

Ultimately, the successful implementation of data center heat reuse projects hinges on stakeholder collaboration. Clear operational boundaries are essential: data center operators provide waste heat via heat exchangers, while other parties manage heat pumps, network infrastructure, and end-user services. This clear division of responsibilities ensures long-term reliability and efficiency.

Key factors include maintaining a consistent heat supply, integrating with existing infrastructure and engaging diverse stakeholders such as property developers and local businesses. However, with heat reuse still in its early stages, these ecosystems often need to be built from the ground up, requiring meticulous coordination and planning.

As the sector shifts its focus towards reducing carbon intensity, collaboration remains critical. While challenges remain in aligning interests and operations, the drive to create sustainable energy ecosystems is accelerating innovation, redefining the role of data centers in urban environments.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro