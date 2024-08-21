How we test CRM software at TechRadar

The best CRM software is an essential tool for modern businesses, streamlining customer interactions, sales processes, and data management. But with so many options to choose from, evaluating the best solution can be tough.

TechRadar Pro has developed a comprehensive rubric for evaluating CRM software, taking into account core capabilities, ease of use, integrations, customer support, value for money, and company trajectory. Want to learn more about how we analyze, score, and review CRM software? Keep reading.

What is CRM software?

Before we dive into our testing process, let’s define exactly what we mean when we talk about CRM. CRM software is a type of solution designed to help businesses manage and analyze customer interactions and data throughout the customer lifecycle. The goal of a CRM system is to improve business relationships with customers, streamline processes, and increase profitability.

Put simply, CRM systems act as a central repository for storing and organizing customer data, including contact information, communication history, and sales opportunities. By consolidating this information into a single platform, businesses can gain a complete understanding of their customers, enabling them to deliver more personalized experiences and foster stronger relationships.

CRM platforms typically include a range of features and functionalities, such as contact management, lead management, sales forecasting, and analytics. These tools work together to automate and optimize various aspects of the customer journey, from initial contact to post-sale support.

Reviewing CRMs can be complex due to the wide range of features, deployment options, and pricing models available. Each business has unique requirements and priorities, making it challenging to develop a one-size-fits-all approach. So, we have developed our own model for tackling this challenge based on a combination of hands-on experience and trustworthy third-party resources. Read on to learn more about our evaluation criteria for deciding on the best CRM software.

A model for evaluating CRM

As a tech journalist, software reviewer, and former agency consultant, I have lots of experience working with various CRM platforms. Over the years that I’ve spent working with CRM software for different clients and employers, I have come to recognize the need for a consistent model for evaluating them.

To address this need, I have developed a rubric that draws upon the evaluation models used by multiple agencies and publications in the CRM space. By analyzing and comparing these models, I have identified the key criteria that should be considered when assessing a CRM solution:

Core capabilities

We evaluate the essential features that a CRM system should offer, such as contact and account management, lead and opportunity management, sales forecasting and pipeline management, reporting and analytics, and mobile access

Ease of use

The usability of a CRM platform is crucial for adoption and long-term success. We assess factors such as the intuitiveness of the user interface, customization options, onboarding and training resources, and the average time it takes for new users to become proficient.

Integrations

CRM systems should seamlessly integrate with other business applications to ensure smooth data flow and streamlined processes. We examine the availability of pre-built integrations with common business apps, the openness of the API for custom integrations, and the reliability and performance of data syncing.

Customer support

The quality of customer support can significantly impact the overall experience with a CRM platform. We evaluate the availability of live support channels (phone, chat, email), self-service resources (knowledgebase, tutorials, forums), average first response and resolution times, and customer satisfaction scores.

Value for money

While price should not be the sole determining factor, it is essential to consider the value a CRM system offers relative to its cost. We analyze pricing model flexibility (per user vs. flat fee), the feature set relative to price, available discounts and bundles, and the length of the free trial period.

Company trajectory

We also look at the frequency of updates and new feature releases, the size and activity of the user community, market share, and growth rate, and independent industry recognition (awards, analyst coverage).

We use this system to assign a score to each CRM platform we review, this is represented within our reviews with a star rating. The rating is out of 5, but also allows for a halfway mark within each star. For example, if we believe a CRM is excellent, but still has 1 or 2 downsides we may give it a 4.5-star rating rather than a full 5.

By applying this rubric consistently across all CRM reviews, TechRadar Pro aims to provide readers with a comprehensive and objective assessment of each platform. The scoring system ensures that the most critical aspects of a CRM solution are given due consideration, while still acknowledging the importance of other factors.

Core capabilities

At the heart of any CRM system are its core capabilities. These are the essential features and functionalities that enable businesses to effectively manage customer relationships and streamline sales processes. When evaluating a CRM platform, we dive deep into each of these core areas:

Contact & account management : We assess how well the CRM system organizes and manages customer data, including the ability to create detailed contact profiles, track interactions, and segment contacts based on various criteria.

: We assess how well the CRM system organizes and manages customer data, including the ability to create detailed contact profiles, track interactions, and segment contacts based on various criteria. Lead & opportunity management : We examine the tools provided for capturing, qualifying, and nurturing leads, as well as managing sales opportunities through the pipeline. This includes features such as lead scoring, automated lead assignment, and customizable opportunity stages.

: We examine the tools provided for capturing, qualifying, and nurturing leads, as well as managing sales opportunities through the pipeline. This includes features such as lead scoring, automated lead assignment, and customizable opportunity stages. Sales forecasting & pipeline management : We evaluate the CRM's ability to provide accurate sales forecasts and real-time visibility into the sales pipeline. This includes tools for tracking key metrics, such as win rates and deal velocity, as well as customizable dashboards and reports.

: We evaluate the CRM's ability to provide accurate sales forecasts and real-time visibility into the sales pipeline. This includes tools for tracking key metrics, such as win rates and deal velocity, as well as customizable dashboards and reports. Reporting & analytics : We assess the depth and flexibility of the CRM's reporting and analytics capabilities, including pre-built reports, custom report builders, and data visualization tools. We also consider the ability to track key performance indicators (KPIs) to gain actionable insights from customer data.

: We assess the depth and flexibility of the CRM's reporting and analytics capabilities, including pre-built reports, custom report builders, and data visualization tools. We also consider the ability to track key performance indicators (KPIs) to gain actionable insights from customer data. Mobile access: We evaluate the CRM's mobile app, assessing its functionality, user experience, and offline capabilities. We also consider the ability to seamlessly sync data between desktop and mobile devices.

Ease of use

The usability of a CRM system is a critical factor in its success. If a platform is difficult to navigate or requires extensive training, user adoption will suffer, and the benefits of the CRM may not be fully realized. When evaluating ease of use, we consider the following factors:

Intuitive interface : We assess the overall design and layout of the CRM interface, looking for a clean, modern, and intuitive user experience. We consider factors such as the logical organization of features, the use of clear icons and labels, and the ability to easily navigate between different sections of the platform.

: We assess the overall design and layout of the CRM interface, looking for a clean, modern, and intuitive user experience. We consider factors such as the logical organization of features, the use of clear icons and labels, and the ability to easily navigate between different sections of the platform. Customization options : This includes the ability to create custom fields, modify page layouts, and configure workflows and automation rules. We also consider the availability of pre-built templates and the ease with which customizations can be made.

: This includes the ability to create custom fields, modify page layouts, and configure workflows and automation rules. We also consider the availability of pre-built templates and the ease with which customizations can be made. Onboarding & training resources : We assess the quality and availability of resources to help new users get up to speed with the CRM. That means in-app tutorials, online knowledge bases, video courses, and live training sessions. We also consider the availability of user communities and forums where users can ask questions and share best practices.

: We assess the quality and availability of resources to help new users get up to speed with the CRM. That means in-app tutorials, online knowledge bases, video courses, and live training sessions. We also consider the availability of user communities and forums where users can ask questions and share best practices. Average time to proficiency for new users: To gauge the overall ease of use, we consider the average time it takes for new users to become proficient with the CRM. We look for platforms that offer a smooth onboarding experience and have a shallow learning curve, allowing users to quickly start realizing value from the system.

Integrations

Integrations can help you speed up many business processes. (Image credit: Salesforce)

Businesses rely on a wide range of tools and applications to manage their operations. CRM systems should not exist in isolation but rather integrate seamlessly with other key business apps. When evaluating integrations, we consider the following factors:

Pre-built integrations with common business apps : We assess the range and quality of pre-built integrations offered by the CRM vendor. This includes integrations with popular email clients, calendar apps, telephony platforms, marketing automation platforms, customer service tools, and social media networks. We look for integrations that are easy to set up and provide robust functionality.

: We assess the range and quality of pre-built integrations offered by the CRM vendor. This includes integrations with popular email clients, calendar apps, telephony platforms, marketing automation platforms, customer service tools, and social media networks. We look for integrations that are easy to set up and provide robust functionality. Open API for custom integrations : Businesses with unique integration requirements need an open API. We evaluate the platform's API documentation, assessing its completeness, clarity, and ease of use. We also consider the availability of SDKs to support custom integration projects.

: Businesses with unique integration requirements need an open API. We evaluate the platform's API documentation, assessing its completeness, clarity, and ease of use. We also consider the availability of SDKs to support custom integration projects. Data syncing reliability & performance: The reliability and performance of data syncing between the CRM and integrated apps is critical for ensuring data accuracy and consistency. We assess how well the CRM handles data syncing, looking for features such as real-time syncing, error handling, and data conflict resolution. We also consider the performance impact of integrations on the overall system.

Customer support

Even the most user-friendly CRM system can encounter issues or raise questions that require assistance from the vendor. When evaluating customer support, we consider the following factors:

Live support channels : We assess the availability and quality of live support channels, such as phone, chat, and email. We look for vendors that offer 24/7 support, with knowledgeable and responsive support representatives. We also consider the availability of local support in different regions and languages.

: We assess the availability and quality of live support channels, such as phone, chat, and email. We look for vendors that offer 24/7 support, with knowledgeable and responsive support representatives. We also consider the availability of local support in different regions and languages. Self-service resources : We evaluate the quality and depth of self-service resources provided by the vendor. This includes online knowledge bases, user guides, video tutorials, and community forums. We look for resources that are well-organized, searchable, and regularly updated to reflect the latest product features and best practices.

: We evaluate the quality and depth of self-service resources provided by the vendor. This includes online knowledge bases, user guides, video tutorials, and community forums. We look for resources that are well-organized, searchable, and regularly updated to reflect the latest product features and best practices. Average first response & resolution times : To gauge the effectiveness of the vendor's support team, we consider the average first response and resolution times for support requests. We look for vendors that consistently meet or exceed their stated service level agreements (SLAs), with a track record of quickly resolving customer issues.

: To gauge the effectiveness of the vendor's support team, we consider the average first response and resolution times for support requests. We look for vendors that consistently meet or exceed their stated service level agreements (SLAs), with a track record of quickly resolving customer issues. Customer satisfaction scores: We assess overall customer satisfaction with the vendor's support by considering independent customer reviews, testimonials, and satisfaction scores. We look for vendors with consistently high satisfaction ratings and a reputation for going above and beyond to support their customers.

Value for money

Multiple pricing options help businesses find an option that works for them without the need to pay for features or capacity they don't need. (Image credit: Workbooks)

While the cost of a CRM system should not be the sole deciding factor, it is essential to consider the value provided relative to the price. When evaluating value for money, we consider the following factors:

Pricing model flexibility : We assess the flexibility of the vendor's pricing model, looking for options that can accommodate the needs of businesses of different sizes and budgets. This includes the availability of per-user and flat-fee pricing, as well as the ability to scale up or down as needed. We also consider the transparency of the pricing structure and the absence of hidden fees.

: We assess the flexibility of the vendor's pricing model, looking for options that can accommodate the needs of businesses of different sizes and budgets. This includes the availability of per-user and flat-fee pricing, as well as the ability to scale up or down as needed. We also consider the transparency of the pricing structure and the absence of hidden fees. Feature set relative to price : We evaluate the breadth and depth of features offered by the CRM relative to its price point. We look for vendors that provide a robust set of core CRM capabilities, as well as advanced features and customization options, at a competitive price. There’s also the availability of different pricing tiers and the ability to add or remove features as needed.

: We evaluate the breadth and depth of features offered by the CRM relative to its price point. We look for vendors that provide a robust set of core CRM capabilities, as well as advanced features and customization options, at a competitive price. There’s also the availability of different pricing tiers and the ability to add or remove features as needed. Available discounts & bundles : We assess the availability of discounts and bundles that can provide additional value for businesses. This includes volume discounts for larger teams, annual billing discounts, and bundled pricing for related products or services. We look at the availability of special promotions or limited-time offers that can provide additional savings.

: We assess the availability of discounts and bundles that can provide additional value for businesses. This includes volume discounts for larger teams, annual billing discounts, and bundled pricing for related products or services. We look at the availability of special promotions or limited-time offers that can provide additional savings. Free trial length: To allow businesses to fully evaluate the CRM before making a purchase, we consider the length of the free trial period offered by the vendor. We look for trials that provide full access to the CRM's features and allow sufficient time for businesses to test the system in their own environment. We also assess the best free CRM platforms and see what they offer when compared to paid options.

Company trajectory

When investing in a CRM system, businesses are not just buying a product but also entering into a long-term partnership with the vendor. As such, it is essential to consider the vendor's track record, stability, and future prospects. When evaluating company trajectory, we consider the following factors:

Frequency of updates & new features : We assess the vendor's commitment to innovation and continuous improvement by considering the frequency and significance of product updates and new feature releases. We look for vendors that have a regular release cycle and a clear roadmap for future development. We also consider the vendor's responsiveness to customer feedback and requests for new features.

: We assess the vendor's commitment to innovation and continuous improvement by considering the frequency and significance of product updates and new feature releases. We look for vendors that have a regular release cycle and a clear roadmap for future development. We also consider the vendor's responsiveness to customer feedback and requests for new features. Size & activity of user community : We evaluate the size and engagement of the vendor's user community, looking for active forums, user groups, and events. A large and vibrant user community can provide valuable resources for learning, networking, and troubleshooting, as well as opportunities for influencing product direction.

: We evaluate the size and engagement of the vendor's user community, looking for active forums, user groups, and events. A large and vibrant user community can provide valuable resources for learning, networking, and troubleshooting, as well as opportunities for influencing product direction. Market share & growth rate : We assess the vendor's market share and growth rate relative to competitors in the CRM space. We look for vendors with a strong and growing market presence, as this can be an indicator of financial stability, customer satisfaction, and long-term viability. We also try to gauge the vendor's ability to attract new customers and retain existing ones.

: We assess the vendor's market share and growth rate relative to competitors in the CRM space. We look for vendors with a strong and growing market presence, as this can be an indicator of financial stability, customer satisfaction, and long-term viability. We also try to gauge the vendor's ability to attract new customers and retain existing ones. Independent industry recognition: We evaluate the vendor's reputation and recognition within the CRM industry, considering factors such as awards, analyst coverage, and customer testimonials. We look for vendors that consistently receive positive reviews and are recognized as leaders in their field by independent third parties.

How we review CRM: Summary Final thoughts on our CRM reviews

TechRadar is committed to providing our readers with impartial, accurate, and comprehensive reviews of CRM software. To maintain the highest standards of objectivity, our review process combines hands-on experience with the platform, thorough exploration of online tutorials and resources, and careful consideration of customer testimonials and feedback.

Considering that over one-third of all CRM implementations fail to achieve their desired goals, choosing the right CRM for your business is no easy task. Our goal is to empower professionals like you with the insights you need to make informed decisions when selecting a CRM platform for your business.