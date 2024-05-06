Could AI reliance lead to CRM failure? We discuss Workbooks' latest survey results.

Workbooks, one of the best CRM software providers, recently undertook a survey to better understand the factors behind CRM failure. The survey produced some interesting results, especially when it comes to the application of AI to customer interactions.



We had a chance to discuss the survey’s findings with Dan Roche, Head of Marketing at Workbooks and dive a little deeper into why, although a powerful tool, relying on AI to roll out CRM software is likely to lead to failure.



Interview with: Dan Roche Head of Marketing Dan is CMO of Workbooks, a leading global CRM SaaS vendor. With twenty years of B2B Marketing experience, he's led award-winning teams across a variety of sectors and segments, including Scoro, Automation Anywhere and KPMG Small Business Accounting.

Firstly, tell us a little about the purpose and driving factors behind your recent survey.

Our recent survey aimed to address the persisting challenge of failed CRM deployments, despite CRM being one of the most mature segments in the tech market. This issue spans across businesses of all sizes, from SMBs to enterprises.

By shedding light on the factors influencing CRM deployment success, we hoped to equip businesses with the knowledge and tools necessary to achieve better outcomes. Ultimately, our survey was driven by a desire to enhance satisfaction with CRM deployments and empower businesses to maximize the value of their CRM investments.

In the survey you mention that participants show a strong preference for human support over AI-powered solutions in CRM - why do you think this is?

While AI-powered support may offer efficiency and cost-effectiveness, it often falls short of meeting the personalized needs and expectations of CRM users.

The strong preference for human support over AI-powered solutions in CRM, as indicated by the survey findings, underscores the irreplaceable value that human interaction brings to technology implementations.

Businesses and their employees seek more than just digital assistance; they value the nuanced support and guidance that only humans can provide when navigating complex technology implementations. While AI-powered support may offer efficiency and cost-effectiveness, it often falls short of meeting the personalized needs and expectations of CRM users.

For CRM users, AI certainly has its merits in streamlining certain processes and providing data-driven insights. However, it lacks the empathy, understanding, and adaptability inherent in human interactions. Human support offers a level of reassurance and responsiveness that AI-driven solutions cannot replicate, particularly in situations requiring nuanced decision-making and problem-solving.

Do you believe AI has a role in the future of CRM? If so, how and where?

Yes, AI undeniably has a significant role to play in the future of CRM. While our survey highlighted its limitations in providing support, particularly in comparison to human interaction, AI holds immense potential in other areas of CRM.

One of the most promising applications of AI in CRM is its ability to analyze vast amounts of data and surface valuable insights and recommendations. With the sheer volume of data stored in CRM systems, AI-powered algorithms can identify patterns, trends, and correlations that may not be immediately apparent to human users. These insights can inform strategic decision-making, personalized customer interactions, and predictive analytics, ultimately driving business growth and innovation.

Similar to how people have grown accustomed to seeking insights and predictions from AI-powered platforms like ChatGPT, this functionality will become integral to CRM systems. By integrating AI capabilities seamlessly into CRM platforms, businesses can harness the power of data-driven insights to enhance their customer relationships, optimize processes, and stay ahead of the competition.

At Workbooks, we are actively working on integrating AI functionality into our CRM solutions to empower businesses with cutting-edge tools for data analysis, prediction, and decision-making. As AI continues to evolve, we believe it will play an increasingly vital role in shaping the future of CRM, driving efficiency, productivity, and success for businesses across industries.

Apart from the need for human support, which other finding(s) from your survey do you find most interesting? Why?

Our research suggests that businesses that engage directly with CRM vendors tend to achieve a more substantial ROI compared to those that involve consultants or implementation partners once the deal is done.

One of the most interesting findings from our survey is the importance of how customers deploy and manage their CRM systems. While having cutting-edge technology is essential, it's equally crucial that businesses are able to effectively leverage their CRM investments to achieve their intended business outcomes.

Our research highlights that the success of CRM deployments goes beyond mere adoption or insights; it hinges on delivering tangible value against the business case that justified the investment in the first place. Whether it's enhancing customer experience, generating leads, improving lead conversion rates, or fostering repeat business, our survey underscores the critical importance of achieving a substantial return on investment (ROI) from CRM deployments.

What makes this finding particularly compelling is the correlation between direct engagement with CRM vendors for licenses and deployment support and the resulting ROI. Our research suggests that businesses that engage directly with CRM vendors tend to achieve a more substantial ROI compared to those that involve consultants or implementation partners once the deal is done.

This insight sheds light on the significance of the vendor-customer relationship throughout the CRM lifecycle. By fostering direct engagement with CRM vendors, businesses can access the expertise, support, and resources needed to maximize the value of their CRM investments and drive sustainable business growth.

Ultimately, our survey findings highlight the importance of strategic decision-making and proactive engagement with CRM vendors in ensuring the success of CRM deployments. By aligning deployment strategies with business objectives and leveraging the support of CRM vendors, businesses can unlock the full potential of their CRM systems and realize significant returns on their investments.

What can businesses be doing across the board to ensure that AI doesn’t negatively impact customer relationships?

To ensure that AI doesn't negatively impact customer relationships, businesses can take proactive steps to build trust and address nuanced needs:

Build trust & confidence: Establishing a strong, ideally direct relationship with a technology vendor fosters trust and confidence in AI-driven solutions. Human interaction plays a crucial role in facilitating open communication, allowing businesses to voice concerns, ask questions, and receive personalized solutions throughout the process. By fostering a collaborative partnership with their technology vendors, businesses can address concerns and ensure that AI solutions align with their specific needs and objectives.

Address nuanced needs: Businesses have unique requirements and challenges that AI bots may struggle to address effectively. Human support teams possess the flexibility, expertise, and empathy necessary to navigate these complexities and provide tailored solutions. Whether it's during deployment, training, or ongoing support, human support teams can offer personalized assistance, troubleshoot issues, and adapt solutions to meet evolving business needs.

By prioritizing trust-building and addressing nuanced needs, businesses can harness the potential of AI while maintaining strong and positive relationships with their customers. This balanced approach ensures that AI enhances rather than detracts from the overall customer experience, driving long-term success and satisfaction.