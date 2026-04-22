"The need to 'record data I want to keep onto a disc I have on hand' continues to genuinely exist," : Blu-ray isn't dead after all — Verbatim and I-O Data pledge support even as rivals leave
As Sony and LG walk away, a smaller Blu-ray ecosystem emerges
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
- Blu-ray shipments collapsed sharply as consumer habits shifted toward digital storage
- Major manufacturers are steadily abandoning Blu-ray hardware production
- Verbatim and I-O Data continue supporting Blu-ray supply despite industry exits
The consumer optical disc business has been in steady decline for more than a decade, largely displaced by cloud storage, streaming platforms, and on-demand digital distribution.
The contraction has reshaped hardware manufacturing priorities, with multiple firms stepping away from recordable Blu-ray production in recent years.
According to JEITA, Blu-ray recorder shipments dramatically fell by about 90% in Japan, moving from 6.3 million units in 2011 to 620,000 units in 2025.Article continues below