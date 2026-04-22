"The need to 'record data I want to keep onto a disc I have on hand' continues to genuinely exist," : Blu-ray isn't dead after all — Verbatim and I-O Data pledge support even as rivals leave

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As Sony and LG walk away, a smaller Blu-ray ecosystem emerges

Magnetar UDP800
(Image credit: Magnetar)
  • Blu-ray shipments collapsed sharply as consumer habits shifted toward digital storage
  • Major manufacturers are steadily abandoning Blu-ray hardware production
  • Verbatim and I-O Data continue supporting Blu-ray supply despite industry exits

The consumer optical disc business has been in steady decline for more than a decade, largely displaced by cloud storage, streaming platforms, and on-demand digital distribution.

The contraction has reshaped hardware manufacturing priorities, with multiple firms stepping away from recordable Blu-ray production in recent years.

According to JEITA, Blu-ray recorder shipments dramatically fell by about 90% in Japan, moving from 6.3 million units in 2011 to 620,000 units in 2025.

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