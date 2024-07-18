Watch out Samsung and WD — Team Group launches new mini external SSD that weighs just 22 grams and offers up to 4TB

Team Group, one of the most well-known makers of SSDs, has announced a new external SSD that weighs just 22 grams but still manages to pack up to 4TB of storage.

The PD20 Mini External SSD is the company's entry into the hotly contested best portable SSD market, and from our first impressions this is a really impressive piece of kit that will go perfectly with a MacBook Pro while on the go.

As you might expect for an SSD that weighs just 22 grams, it's pretty small: Team Group says it can fit in your palm, and the thin design is perfect for slipping into a bag or laptop case.

Portable and powerful

The PD20 comes in three sizes – 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB – and offers transfer speeds up to 2,000 MB/s, which compares very favourably to our best SSD for speed, the Samsung X5 Portable SSD, which can reach as high as 3412 MB/s read speeds, especially for an SSD not specifically about fast transfers.

There are two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports on board, helping enable those speeds, and Team Group says the PD20 is aimed at business professionals, being compatible with all major devices you can think of, making it perfect for transferring documents, photos, and videos on the go.

(Image credit: Team Group)

Mini and mighty

When it comes to design, the PD20 is IP54 dust and splash resistat, with the USB-C ports are covered by a silicon cover, meaning it should be able to comfortably handle the rough and tumble of everyday life, and perhaps some exploring, too.

The product packing is also made from recycled materials, and while it would be nice to see the actual product made of something environmentally friendly, Team Group is at least taking a step in the right direction.

Sadly, we don't have the price of the PD20 range yet, and the company says the SSD will become available in August 2024, so keep an eye out for pricing and availability details when Team Group announces it.

In TechRadar's testing, we found the Samsung T7 Touch was the portable SSD to beat, thanks to extremely fast speeds, an affordable price tag, and a platform agnostic mindset. Time will tell how the PD20 stacks up.