Want to store hundreds of PS5 games or 100 hours of 8K video? Grab Amazon's cheapest 40+TB attached storage ever before stocks vanish

What’s the deal? Amazon is selling the Oyen Digital 40TB Mobius 2C RAID attached storage for $969. It’s not exactly cheap but you’re getting two top-of-the-range Toshiba NAS hard drives (each costing more than $350) with a NAS chassis that can be daisy chained and comes with easy drive access. I don’t expect it to be cheaper come Black Friday or Cyber Monday .

Can you store PS5 games on this? Although I haven’t tested it, there’s no reason why not, given that it meets the minimum requirements put forward by Sony. A single PS5 game can take more than 100GB in disk space. It is also great to save 8K video footage: every hour of 8K video occupies 36GB of space.

Why is it a great deal? You cannot get cheaper attached storage at this capacity. Note that it is not a Network Attached Storage (NAS) as it doesn't have an Ethernet port. Western Digital's 36TB My Book Duo is more expensive.

What else do you need to know? The drives inside are Toshiba hard disk drives and are NAS-optimized, which means that you will be able to leave them up and running 24/7. By default, the Oyen Digital Mobius comes configured in RAID-0 mode out of the box (you can configure it as RAID-1 to protect your data but this will halve the capacity).

It has two USB Type-C ports but no AES hardware encryption to keep private content secure. I like that there is a big fan to keep the hard drives cool and they are housed in a removable (and lockable) caddy.

You should be able to buy it from most countries but bear in mind that there may be extra shipping costs and taxes involved.

Why shouldn’t you buy it? It doesn’t come with any software or cloud storage services in case things go wrong. The Oyen Digital Mobius 40TB attached storage comes with a three-year warranty. Unfortunately, Amazon doesn't offer an office equipment protection plan which usually protects your storage device against power surges and much more.

Did TechRadar review it? Sadly no but I will reach out to Oyen to get a sample.