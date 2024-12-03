The most popular Black Friday VPN deal is still live – grab it while you can!

I've written one too many deal posts this Black Friday weekend, but when the people speak, I simply have to listen. This year, it seems Surfshark is the name on everybody's lips.

The fastest VPN we tested was quick out of the blocks with its Black Friday VPN deal. Offering 2-year plans from only $1.99 per month, with four months extra included for free, few providers matched Surfshark when it came to pure value – although Proton VPN made a more than valiant attempt.

Surfshark, however, has long ranked as the best cheap VPN. Subscriptions are supremely budget-friendly, the One and One+ plans offer a superb balance of features and value, and there are very few flaws to speak of that came up in our most recent round of testing. So, I'm more than happy to continue rabbiting on about the fact that one of the best VPNs available has extended its Black Friday deal a little longer.

Surfshark: from $1.99/month + 4 extra months

The best Black Friday VPN deal of 2024? Our readers sure think so. Offering an unmatched level of value without compromising on features, Surfshark has proven to be the provider to beat this year. My recommendation? Pick up a Surfshark One plan from $2.49 per month to get the best balance of security and savings.

The most popular deal this year?

It seems so, and I can see why. All of our data suggests TechRadar readers loved Surfshark's Black Friday VPN sale. Missed out on the action over the weekend? The good news is that it's not over yet.

Personally, Surfshark is my go-to VPN right now – though I wish I got it this cheap! It offers superb speeds, flawless unblocking, and, most importantly, a connection that rarely results in me doing those frustrating are you a robot? tests.

Want more deals? (Image credit: Future) Despite the Black Friday weekend being over, you can still grab some amazing Cyber Monday VPN deals. Some of the best providers around, including NordVPN and Proton VPN, are still offering massive discounts on multi-year subscriptions.

These tests seriously irk me and, unfortunately, can become a common occurrence depending on the VPN you use. So, getting to forget that those damn captchas exist is a small win – but one I love.

Outside of my fire hydrant-based frustrations, Surfshark offers a great selection of additional security features too – should you choose its One or One+ plan that is.

I seriously recommend going for it. At just $2.49 per month, the One and One+ subscriptions offer the best balance of value and features you'll find. Plus, right now, you get four extra months thrown in at no extra cost.