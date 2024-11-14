Proton VPN's Black Friday deal is here – with up to 70% off plans up for grabs

Some of this year's best Black Friday VPN deals have already arrived, and Proton VPN isn't missing out on the party. Now sitting among the very best VPNs available, Proton is offering the chance to save up to 70% on its VPN service this Black Friday.

Proton's VPN Plus plans give you a full suite of tools to help you secure your online activities. Plans include ad and malware blocking, as well as Proton's VPN Accelerator, which claims to boost speeds by up to 400%.

Proton VPN's Black Friday deals start from $2.99 per month on a two-year plan, whilst its 1-year option is only $4.99 a month, saving you 50% on the regular price. Both these deals are, while not the cheapest this year, recommendable to anyone looking to set up a more secure online experience. Fast speeds, a commendable track record, awesome unblocking power, split-tunnel functionality, and a reliable kill switch all ensure it's top value offering this year.

Proton VPN: 70% off 2-year plans + 50% off 1-year

Proton VPN's Black Friday deal this year is all about saving – and, at just $2.99 a month, it's even better than last year! Proton offers a vast array of online tools from email to password management, but the VPN is arguably its best. High speeds, reliable unblocking of geo-restricted content, and trustworthy security features all solidify Proton's status as one of the best VPNs around.

Why choose Proton VPN this Black Friday?

Proton earned its reputation with an impressive suite of online tools. Password management, email, calendar, and drive tools are all included in Proton's toolbox, but its VPN is arguably the best of the bunch.

Proton has long held a comfortable position as one of the fastest VPNs available and aced our most recent tests, clocking in at over 950 Mbps when using Wireguard. What's more, Proton VPN showed no sign of struggle when it came to unblocking geo-restricted content, easily accessing services such as Netflix and Prime Video, as well as regional platforms such as BBC iPlayer and 10 Play.

Another huge plus for Proton VPN is its location, Switzerland – and not just because of the flag. Switzerland remains outside of EU and US legal jurisdiction and is not a member of the 14 Eyes surveillance network. This means that your data is almost entirely safe from being requested by authorities for the sake of legal investigations if you connect solely through the VPN – while any online activity outside a VPN connection could be at greater risk.