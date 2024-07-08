Vote in UK’s legendary tech survey of customer satisfaction

Voting is now open in the UK’s most prestigious awards for customer satisfaction in technology: the PC Pro Excellence Awards .

Run by our sister magazine PC Pro, the awards invite residents of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to share their buying experiences, good or bad, to help PC Pro deliver a verdict like no other.

Based on your experience, and thousands of others, PC Pro builds up a picture of just how good a broadband provider’s customer service is. How reliable a company’s products are, from printers to phones, from laptops to smartwatches.

PC Pro also wants to know how you rate each product you’ve bought for value for money - and whether you’d buy from the same company again. This is your chance to have your say!

The awards only work because people like you spend a few minutes to share their experiences. In return, you’ll be entered into a prize draw as a thank you.

Take part today in the PC Pro Tech Excellence Awards 2024!

Voting ends at midnight on Sunday September 8, with the results published in the issue that goes on sale Thursday December 6. To make sure you don’t miss it, take advantage of our latest subscription offer.