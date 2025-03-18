ViewSonic VP2788-5K enters the growing 5K space, but does it justify its premium price tag?

The growing market for 5K and 8K monitors has seen more brands introducing high-resolution monitors for photo editing and video editing, with ViewSonic becoming the 10th vendor to enter this space by unveiling its VP2788-5K at the Pepcom Digital Experience in January 2025.

ViewSonic had announced the VP2788-5K would launch in Q1 2025, but scepticism arose due to the fate of its previous 8K monitor, the VP3286-8K, which was announced but never reached the market, raising concerns about potential delays.

However, the VP2788-5K has broken this trend, and it's now officially available on Amazon.

ViewSonic VP2788-5K: A professional-grade 5K monitor

The ViewSonic VP2788-5K is a 27-inch monitor with a 5120 x 2880 resolution, making it one of the smallest 5K displays available, and specifically designed for Mac users and creative professionals, offering 100% sRGB and 99% DCI-P3 color coverage to ensure precise and accurate visuals.

It has Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, which supports data transfer speeds up to 40 Gbps, 100W power delivery, and daisy-chaining for dual-monitor setups, while HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-C, and USB-A ports enhance compatibility with a variety of devices.

With Pantone validation and HDR400 certification, the VP2788-5K delivers vibrant colors and deep contrast, while its matte screen minimizes glare, and the ergonomic stand allows users to adjust height, tilt, and swivel for greater comfort.

At $1,041.66 on Amazon, the ViewSonic VP2788-5K is positioned as a premium option, but with alternatives offering similar features at lower prices, it remains to be seen whether it can still make an impact in the growing 5K monitor market.

Here are some other popular options that we spotted on Amazon, which sell for almost half the price of the Apple Studio Display.

ASUS ProArt PA27JCV: A budget-friendly 5K option

The ASUS ProArt PA27JCV is another 27-inch 5K monitor, priced at $799 on Amazon. Like the ViewSonic VP2788-5K, it offers 99% DCI-P3 and 100% sRGB color accuracy, making it ideal for design and editing work.

It's Calman Verified, meaning it has been factory-calibrated for high color accuracy. The USB-C port provides 96W power delivery, supporting MacBooks and other USB-C devices.

The standout feature is Auto KVM, which enables seamless switching between multiple devices using a single keyboard and mouse, while LuxPixel technology reduces glare for better visibility in bright environments.

Samsung ViewFinity S9: A smart 5K alternative

Samsung’s ViewFinity S9 (LS27C900PANXZA) is another contender in the 5K monitor market, priced at $848 on Amazon. Unlike the other two monitors, it includes smart features, making it a hybrid between a monitor and a TV.

It has 99% DCI-P3 color coverage and a matte display to reduce reflections. Thunderbolt 4 connectivity supports up to 90W charging, making it a convenient choice for Mac users.

It includes a detachable business webcam, a remote control, and a two-year warranty, setting it apart from traditional monitors. However, it lacks Pantone validation and Calman certification, which may be important for professional designers.

The increasing availability of affordable 5K monitors suggests that they're now a practical choice for professionals who need more detail than 4K but don’t require an 8K monitor — which remain rare and expensive.