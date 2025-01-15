Viewsonic introduces the smallest 5K monitor ever and I just hope it goes on sale this time
ViewSonic VP2788-5K display set to go on sale in Q1 2025
- Viewsonic VP2788-5K has a 27-inch diagonal and an integrated KVM
- It should be available by March 2025 but Viewsonic hasn't disclosed the price
- Viewsonic launched an 8K monitor at CES 2021 but it never hit the market
Viewsonic is set to unveil its latest monitor, the VP2788-5K, at the upcoming Pepcom Digital Experience in January 2025.
Designed for desktops, the 27-inch display (via TechPowerUp) is set to make it the smallest 5K (5120 x 2880) resolution monitor on the market.
ViewSonic is launching several other displays at the event, including the VG2748N, a 27-inch 1080p monitor that offers wireless casting capabilities, and the XG275D-4K gaming monitor, which brings 4K resolution with switchable refresh rates.
ViewSonic high-resolution monitors
ViewSonic’s VP2788-5K is a compact device with a 99% DCI-P3 color gamut and robust connectivity options, including Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, USB-C and A, and DisplayPort.
The monitor is expected to be available in the first quarter of 2025, possibly before the end of March.
Personally, I'm cautious about getting too excited about the VP2788-5K given that ViewSonic's previous 8K offering, the VP3286-8K, never hit the market.
Nevertheless, Jeff Muto, the company's Business Line Director, said, "ViewSonic is excited about its new line of product offerings in 2025."
"Our new desktop monitors, along with our current slate of portable display devices," he went on, "showcase how ViewSonic continues to expand its display solutions to offer more choices, features, and functionality to any type of work or play lifestyle."
