Usercentrics have a great deal this Black Friday for all those interested in Cookiebot
With Cookiebot Black Friday starts now. Get Cookiebot free for one website domain.
If you’re looking for cookie compliance for WordPress this Black Friday, then look no further than Cookiebot by Usercentrics. This offering comprises GDPR and ePrivacy compliance features, providing a reliable, straightforward solution for managing cookie consent, protecting a site, and enhancing visitor trust.
Get Cookiebot FREE for 1 website domain with up to 50 subpages
Add a 14-day free trial to test all Premium plan features to boot. Cookiebot has quickly become a trusted choice for WordPress users across the globe, helping website owners stay compliant while focusing on providing information and services through their websites.
Why get Cookiebot?
Here are some more great reasons why you should choose Cookiebot:
Seamless GDPR and ePrivacy compliance
Cookiebot simplifies compliance with EU regulations, offering cookie consent that is aligned with GDPR and ePrivacy standards. If you use tracking tools, worry not, as integrations are quick and easy.
Customizable consent banner
Brand cohesion is also possible through Cookiebot. The design is simple and straightforward to align with your site’s overall design.
Cookie scanner
If you need to detect and monitor cookies across specific subpages, you can do so with the help of a cookie scanner. With this, you can prevent unauthorized cookies from slipping through.
Service templates & content blockers
Google Analytics and Google Fonts templates are available through Cookiebot, which allows you to automatically block cookies from loading until visitors grant access for them to appear, eliminating compliance configuration.
Advanced consent management
Google Consent Mode V2 integration for Google offers users granular control over cookie consent for Google’s services. This added flexibility ensures your site is fully compliant without compromising performance.
Limited time deal
This Black Friday you can experience what Cookiebot has to offer and save money while you're at it. TechRadar Pro users can visit this link to get a one-time offer - Cookiebot for FREE for 1 website domain, up to 50 subpages. Plus, you get a 14-day free trial to test all Premium plan features. So, click on the link and ensure compliance without breaking a sweat (or bank!).
- For more Black Friday deals, visit our main Black Friday hub to find more great offerings on everything technology.
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Sead is a seasoned freelance journalist based in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He writes about IT (cloud, IoT, 5G, VPN) and cybersecurity (ransomware, data breaches, laws and regulations). In his career, spanning more than a decade, he’s written for numerous media outlets, including Al Jazeera Balkans. He’s also held several modules on content writing for Represent Communications.