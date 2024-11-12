Usercentrics have a great deal this Black Friday for all those interested in Cookiebot

If you’re looking for cookie compliance for WordPress this Black Friday, then look no further than Cookiebot by Usercentrics. This offering comprises GDPR and ePrivacy compliance features, providing a reliable, straightforward solution for managing cookie consent, protecting a site, and enhancing visitor trust.

Get Cookiebot FREE for 1 website domain with up to 50 subpages Add a 14-day free trial to test all Premium plan features to boot. Cookiebot has quickly become a trusted choice for WordPress users across the globe, helping website owners stay compliant while focusing on providing information and services through their websites.

Why get Cookiebot?

Here are some more great reasons why you should choose Cookiebot:

Seamless GDPR and ePrivacy compliance

Cookiebot simplifies compliance with EU regulations, offering cookie consent that is aligned with GDPR and ePrivacy standards. If you use tracking tools, worry not, as integrations are quick and easy.

Customizable consent banner

Brand cohesion is also possible through Cookiebot. The design is simple and straightforward to align with your site’s overall design.

Cookie scanner

If you need to detect and monitor cookies across specific subpages, you can do so with the help of a cookie scanner. With this, you can prevent unauthorized cookies from slipping through.

Service templates & content blockers

Google Analytics and Google Fonts templates are available through Cookiebot, which allows you to automatically block cookies from loading until visitors grant access for them to appear, eliminating compliance configuration.

Advanced consent management

Google Consent Mode V2 integration for Google offers users granular control over cookie consent for Google’s services. This added flexibility ensures your site is fully compliant without compromising performance.

Limited time deal

This Black Friday you can experience what Cookiebot has to offer and save money while you're at it. TechRadar Pro users can visit this link to get a one-time offer - Cookiebot for FREE for 1 website domain, up to 50 subpages. Plus, you get a 14-day free trial to test all Premium plan features. So, click on the link and ensure compliance without breaking a sweat (or bank!).