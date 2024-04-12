UK government accused of failing to protect copyright from generative AI

UK lawmakers have criticized the UK government for its perceived lack of action in safeguarding copyright holders' rights to their information being used by AI developers.

In a report issued by the House of Commons Culture, Media and Sport Committee, Members of Parliament condemned the government’s AI and intellectual property working group for its “fail[ure] to come to an agreement between the creative industries and AI developers on creators' consent and compensation regarding the use of their works to train AI.”

The harsh report’s untimely arrival comes as the UK government tries to establish itself as a global AI superpower.

The UK has insufficient copyright protection, say MPs

Late last year, the UK hosted the first AI Safety Summit, which resulted in 28 countries agreeing to develop safe and responsible AI as part of the Bletchley Declaration.

Now, MPs are warning that the country’s creative industries, valued at an impressive £108 billion or 6% of the country’s GDP, may not be shielded from infringements by AI models. This additional and unwanted pressure adds to the fact that “many people in the sector experience precarious rates of pay, employment conditions and contractual terms,” according to the report.

In the report, MPs discuss the industry’s growth – it is believed to be growing at more than 1.5 times faster than the rest of the economy, with an estimated 2.3 million creative jobs in 2022.

Outside of AI, the entire industry is criticized for failing to keep up with current and emerging trends. The MPs noted that pre-purchasing rights no longer reflect that TV and film productions are exploited more widely and for longer, thanks to streaming platforms.

Looking ahead, the committee concluded that the government should take no fewer than 14 proactive steps to protect creative workers, including that “the Government must ensure that creators have proper mechanisms to enforce their consent and receive fair compensation for use of their work by AI developers.”