UK accountants are craving more tech skills to take the next step in their careers
These workers don’t have enough time to develop skills
A new report by accounting software company Sage has found nearly all (90%) of Britain’s accountants believe upskilling would help them in their job, with the same number of respondents acknowledging the importance of team skill development.
With nine in 10 global accountants also recognizing the value of upskilling, Sage found reliability (74%) and problem-solving (72%) to be the most desired abilities.
However, concerns around heavy workloads are leaving them without enough time to invest in their skill development efforts. That said, all hope is not lost, with accountants also eager to deploy automation to free up valuable time.
Accountants want more time for training
Most (88%) of the respondents agreed that automating routine tasks could help free up time that could be spent on upskilling, with more than half (56%) of UK accountants now actively seeking to implement more automation across their practices.
“By gaining valuable insights from data, accountants can ultimately free up time to focus on developing the critical skills needed for the future, such as advisory services, strategic thinking, and building deeper client relationships," noted Sage’s SVP for Accountants, Karen Ainley.
Despite the widespread recognition of the importance of upskilling, with 90% agreeing that it would improve job performance, three in five admit to not spending any time upskilling during a typical month, placing the UK several percentage points behind the global average.
More than two-thirds (68%) stated their current workload makes it difficult to prioritize both professional development and mental health.
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
As artificial intelligence’s presence begins to be felt more broadly among regulated industries like the financial sector, it’s clear accountants need to get on board with the time-saving tech in order for them to arm themselves with more skills and knowledge.
More from TechRadar Pro
- Check out the best small business accounting software in the UK
- Give your workers a helping hand with the best productivity apps
- How AI is revolutionizing accounting and bookkeeping
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!