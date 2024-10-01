Trump campaign now claims it boasts ‘unhackable’ tech

Green Hills Software has announced it has supplied the Trump campaign with "unhackable" communications and computing technologies in order to ‘protect election integrity and defend democracy’.

The company's equipment runs on an operating system subtly named ‘INTEGRITY-178’, currently primarily used in military applications, and in an ever-so-slightly Trumpian statement, claims it, "never fails and can’t be hacked".

Currently supplying both the FBI and US Government, Green Hills says it has ‘stepped forward’ to prevent any further hacking of Presidential campaigns, and added its tech was offered to the Harris campaign, but it's unclear if the team has adopted them.

No more vulnerabilities

In a statement, the firm says ‘all other smartphone operating systems are hacked regularly’ and that foreign actors are exploiting these vulnerabilities. The INTEGRITY-178 OS however, is certified by the NSA as highly robust and capable of protecting high value resources.

“Only a phone running on an operating system that never fails and can’t be hacked can be relied on to keep messages completely confidential. The only phone with this capability is the INTEGRITY-178 phone.” Green Hills Software says.

The Trump campaign was recently the target of a ‘hack-and-leak’ campaign, allegedly carried out by Iranian state sponsored cyber criminals, and the 2024 election cycle has been plagued by cyber attacks and online misinformation.

“Hacking by malicious foreign actors has become all too common in recent years and the time has come to take action to secure our democracy,” observed Green Hill CEO Dan O’Dowd.

“Most recent US election campaigns have been the victims of hack-and-leak operations. We owe it to our democracy to ensure that our elections are decided by the American people and not by foreign agents who wish harm to our country."

The 2024 election could be the most targeted yet, with potential hostile interference from Iran, Russia, and China reported so far, so security will be a top priority for both teams.