Exploring modern Hacktivist tactics, a threat to digital infrastructure

Hacktivism, a fusion of hacking and activism, has become a significant force in the digital landscape.

Driven by social, political, or religious motivations, hacktivists employ various cyber tactics to advance their causes, often targeting organizations or governments they perceive as oppressive or unjust.

They use their technical skills to promote change and their motivations are diverse, ranging from advocating for free speech and anti-censorship to protesting human rights violations or religious discrimination.

DDoS Attacks, Web Defacements, and Data Leaks

A new report by CYFIRMA has detailed that hacktivists see themselves as digital activists and often operate under banners of justice, targeting entities they believe need to be held accountable for their actions. While some groups focus on specific regional or national issues, others engage in broader campaigns that span multiple countries and continents.

One of the most prevalent tactics employed by hacktivists is Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks. These attacks overwhelm websites with excessive traffic, causing disruptions and rendering them inaccessible. Hacktivists use various DDoS tools, including web-based IP stressors and botnet services, to target different layers of the Open Systems Interconnection (OSI) model.

Web defacement is quite a common tactic, where hacktivists alter website content to display political or ideological messages. This approach embarrasses website owners and spreads the hacktivist message to a broader audience. Exploiting vulnerabilities such as cross-site scripting or SQL injection, hacktivists can deface websites with relative ease. Platforms like Zone-X track and display defaced websites globally, increasing the visibility and impact of these actions.

Data leaks and doxing are also popular methods used by hacktivists to expose sensitive information. By exploiting vulnerabilities in databases or network security, hacktivists gain access to confidential data, which they then release to the public. Doxing involves publicly revealing personal information about individuals, often to intimidate or harass them. These tactics can have severe ethical and legal implications, highlighting the aggressive nature of some hacktivist activities.

Hacktivist groups increasingly collaborate to enhance their impact. These alliances can include partnerships with DDoS service providers, other hacktivist groups, or even state-owned threat actors. For instance, pro-Palestinian hacktivists have formed alliances with pro-Russian groups, while Indian hacktivists collaborate with Nepalese counterparts. Such alliances allow for coordinated large-scale attacks, amplifying the effectiveness of their operations and causing significant disruptions.

One notable example is the 'Holy League,' a coalition of over 70 pro-Russian, pro-Palestinian, and other aligned groups. These alliances facilitate knowledge sharing, joint planning, and resource pooling, making it challenging for targeted nations to defend against these well-coordinated cyber threats.

While hacktivism traditionally focused on ideological goals, some groups have shifted towards using ransomware for both financial gain and political purposes. The availability of leaked ransomware source codes, such as those from LockBit and Conti, has enabled hacktivists to develop their ransomware variants. Some groups, like Belarusian Cyber Partisans, have used ransomware to make political demands rather than seeking monetary ransom, highlighting the evolving nature of hacktivist tactics.

In addition to ransomware, hacktivists have found other ways to monetize their activities. They sell data obtained from breaches, offer training courses on offensive hacking techniques, and even charge for access to exclusive content on private channels. These monetization strategies provide financial support for their operations, enabling hacktivist groups to sustain and expand their activities.

Recruitment is vital for hacktivist groups, as they continually seek new members who share their ideologies. Many recruits are young, often between the ages of 16 and 24, and are drawn to hacktivism by a sense of nationalism or a desire to fight perceived injustices. Hacktivist groups use social media platforms and private channels to spread their messages, organize attacks, and recruit members. These platforms also allow them to showcase their successes, attracting new followers and enhancing their influence.

As hacktivist groups continue to evolve, their impact on digital infrastructure and global affairs cannot be ignored. Governments and organizations must remain vigilant, investing in cybersecurity measures, intelligence sharing, and international cooperation to counter the growing threat posed by these digital activists.