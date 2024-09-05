Critical remote code execution vulnerability discovered in Microsoft Windows Wi-Fi drivers

A new critical cybersecurity threat has been discovered by CYFIRMA Research, involving a severe remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability identified as CVE-2024-30078.

This flaw affects the Wi-Fi drivers in multiple versions of Microsoft Windows, posing a potential risk to over 1.6 billion active devices worldwide.

The vulnerability could allow malicious actors within the Wi-Fi range to execute unauthorized code on affected systems.

How the exploit works

CVE-2024-30078 affects multiple versions of the Microsoft Windows operating system, including Windows 10, Windows 11, and several versions of Windows Server. The flaw resides in the Dot11Translate80211ToEthernetNdisPacket() function within the native Wi-Fi driver (nwifi.sys).

The exploitation of CVE-2024-30078 has been reported in the wild in the United States, China, and parts of Europe. It poses significant risks to industries heavily reliant on Wi-Fi and extensive Windows deployments, including healthcare, finance, manufacturing, government, and technology.

It has been classified as having low attack complexity, meaning it does not require sophisticated techniques or user interaction to be exploited. Instead, attackers can send specially crafted network packets to devices within their Wi-Fi range to gain unauthorized access.

This vulnerability involves a flaw in the Link Layer Control (LLC) component of the network stack. This flaw is related to how packet lengths are handled when Virtual LAN (VLAN) is used. The vulnerability arises from a discrepancy in packet size expectations, leading to an out-of-bounds read and a 2-byte write vulnerability.

Attackers can manipulate this vulnerability by crafting specific network data packets that interact with the Dot11Translate80211ToEthernetNdisPacket() function. By exploiting this flaw, attackers can overwrite critical address information and execute arbitrary code on the affected system

If successfully exploited, this vulnerability could lead to several serious implications, affecting both individual users and organizations. One of the most alarming consequences is the potential for malware installation. Attackers could remotely deploy various types of malicious software, including ransomware and spyware, onto compromised systems.

Moreover, once a system is compromised, attackers could engage in lateral movement within the network. This means they could navigate to other connected devices, escalating their privileges to access sensitive data and critical infrastructure.

Another serious implication is botnet recruitment, where exploited systems could be integrated into networks of compromised devices controlled by attackers. These botnets can be used to launch distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks or facilitate other large-scale malicious activities, further amplifying the threat posed by the initial vulnerability.

Data exfiltration is also a critical concern associated with CVE-2024-30078. These bad actors could gain unauthorized access to sensitive information, including personal details, financial records, and intellectual property.

There are multiple ways to minimize the risk posed by CVE-2024-30078. Organizations and individuals can adopt the following proactive strategies to enhance their cybersecurity space:

To guard against this vulnerability, applying patches promptly is the most critical step. Microsoft released a security patch in June 2024 specifically addressing this vulnerability. Regularly updating all systems to the latest software versions is essential to ensure that known vulnerabilities are mitigated, significantly reducing the risk of exploitation.

Enabling advanced network security features is another effective measure. For instance, implementing Wi-Fi Protected Access 3 (WPA3) can enhance the security of wireless communications. Additionally, disabling unnecessary network protocols that could be exploited by attackers is advisable to further secure the network environment.

The use of strong and unique passwords is crucial for protecting Wi-Fi networks.

Network segmentation can also play a vital role in limiting the impact of potential attacks.

Deploying Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (IDPS) can help organizations detect suspicious activities or anomalies in network traffic that may indicate attempts to exploit vulnerabilities.

Regular security audits and penetration testing are essential for identifying vulnerabilities and weaknesses in network configurations before they can be exploited by attackers.

Educating users about cybersecurity best practices is also vital. Training users on the specific risks associated with Wi-Fi networks and the importance of following security protocols can significantly reduce the likelihood of accidental exposure to attacks.

Finally, implementing a zero-trust security model ensures that all network access is treated as potentially risky. This approach requires continuous verification of devices and users, minimizing the risk of unauthorized access, even if an attacker manages to gain entry into the network.