TikTok makes its AI ad creation tool available to all advertisers
TikTok is rolling out AI-powered video ads
- TikTok Symphony Creative Studio is now available for all TikTok for Business users
- Advertisers can create AI-generated videos with little input in minutes
- 30+ languages supported and your choice of pre-built or custom avatars
TikTok has announced it is making its Symphony Creative Studio available to all advertisers in a welcome move set to save stress and time when creating new content.
Symphony Creative Studio comprises an AI-powered video-generation tool that can create videos with minimal user input in a few minutes.
The tool works by inputting relevant information into the input field, such as a product’s information sheet and other assets, which then fuels the AI tool’s output. Users can also paste the product’s URL directly into the tool for easier content generation.
TikTok Symphony Creative Studio available to all
Some of the use cases highlighted include being able to localize content for different markets with support for different languages, and the ability to create a digital avatar that can follow a script. The pre-built avatars, based on licensed actors, support 30+ languages, however advertisers can also build their own custom avatars.
Symphony Creative Studio generates a series of videos, layouts and scripts, based on existing high-performing content on the app. TikTok has also worked with partners like Billo and Getty Images to use assets that have been cleared for commercial use, giving advertisers one less thing to worry about.
After selecting their preferred video, advertisers can then edit and customize further before exporting and downloading.
Recognizing that artificial intelligence can pose some risks, particularly to privacy and security, TikTok assures us that “custom avatars are created solely from approved footage with explicit consent,” and that AI-generated content is marked accordingly for full transparency.
Looking ahead, the platform is also planning to add script generation and a tool to adjust variables in existing videos to drive more engagement.
Symphony Creative Studio is now available for all TikTok for Business users.
