Vinpower iXflash and iXflash Cube offer direct photo and video recording to external storage

Avoid cloud fees—iXflash delivers private storage with instant access

iXflash Cube backs up while charging, ensuring secure offline storage

With business smartphones running more demanding applications, including high-resolution video recording, AI-driven features, and system updates, internal storage quickly fills up, limiting space for personal files.

Vinpower's iXflash and iXflash Cube USB flash drives offer up to 2TB of external storage in a compact format, providing an alternative to cloud storage, which requires an internet connection and may involve ongoing fees.

The iXflash Cube lets users record media directly in external storage while automatically backing up photos and videos when charging.

Automatic backup and charging in one device

Unlike cloud backup options that rely on external servers, the iXflash Cube offers local security and instant access to data, making it a seamless backup solution for users who prefer physical storage.

These drives are designed for cross-platform compatibility, working with iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac devices, but this level of convenience comes with a cost.

The highest-capacity iXflash and iXflash Cube models offer 2TB of storage, priced at $299.99 and $299.95, respectively, while smaller capacities are also available, with the 1TB version costing $169.99 for the iXflash and $199.95 for the Cube.

Also available are a 512GB model of the iXflash and iXflash Cube for $94.99 or $99.95, a 256GB version for $56.99 or $79.95, or 128GB for $37.99 or $59.95, respectively.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Although the 2TB model costs more than a typical external hard drive, which usually offers more storage for less, its compact form factor and direct iPhone compatibility make it a practical choice for those who need portability.

While portable SSDs offer high-speed data transfer, the iXflash Cube adds the convenience of automatic wireless iPhone backups without extra cables.

"The biggest buzzword today is AI, Artificial Intelligence…AI relies on both intelligent programming as well as copious amounts of data storage. That's why higher capacity storage, like the 2TB iXflash and iXflash Cube are critical when implementing AI technology on mobile platforms," said Calvin Chang, CEO of Vinpower.