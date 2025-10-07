This stunning 32-inch LG monitor is under £130 for Amazon Big Deals Day - and comes with a remote control, plenty of ports, an IPS display, and even its own OS to handle productivity tasks
Snap this up fast as it won't last long at this price
Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days are live, and one of the best-value monitors in the UK right now is the LG MyView Smart Monitor 32SR50F, a massive 32-inch Full HD IPS display available for just £126.65 (down from £149). That’s an incredible price for a screen this size, especially one which comes with webOS built-in, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and even a remote control.
This monitor isn’t just for work - it’s also a full-fledged smart entertainment hub, as you can stream Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, YouTube and more without needing a PC, or connect your laptop or console via its dual HDMI and USB ports.
It even supports AirPlay 2 and Screen Share for quick casting from your phone.
It’s hard to believe just how versatile it is, and especially at this price. It's perfect for productivity, streaming, or gaming in one great package, so if you’ve been waiting to upgrade your setup, this LG monitor is easily one of the smartest and most affordable 32-inch displays you can buy right now.
Today's best large monitor for Prime Day
The LG MyView Smart Monitor 32SR50F is a 32-inch Full HD IPS display packed with smart features, and it’s now just £126.65 for Amazon Big Deals Day, down from £149.
That's a major saving for a quality screen that doubles as both a TV and a productivity hub.
It includes everything you'd need, including dual HDMI and USB ports, and built-in speakers.
I don't think you'll ever find a large screen this good for this price.
I've spent hours trawling through the best monitors on sale right now for Amazon’s October Prime Day sale, and frankly I don't think it's possible to find anything better for the price than LG's MyView Smart Monitor 32SR50F.
At its usual £149 it was already a bargain - but at £126.65 (a 15% saving), it's a steal.
The monitor is remarkably capable, offering all the smarts of a modern streaming device with the practicality of a home-office setup. You can browse, stream, or mirror content effortlessly thanks to built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and webOS.
The included remote makes switching between work and entertainment a breeze, while dual HDMI and USB ports keep everything connected.
Whether you’re editing documents, watching shows, or managing cloud PCs (or, with 32-inches of space, all of those at once), it's the perfect screen for the task.
Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
