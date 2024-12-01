This new game transforms work tasks into engaging challenges to help conquer procrastination

New RPG hopes to tackle procrastination and improve productivity

Deadline Savior provides a fun way to work through boring tasks

Insights will be available into productivity spikes and task completion rates

Deadline Savior, a game produced by Cointinue Games, has introduced a new way to stay productive.

By using the Pomodoro Technique, a popular time management method, the game alternates focus periods with short breaks, encouraging players to maintain high concentration while completing tasks.

Each successful "Focus Session" powers the player’s in-game character to explore, battle monsters, and earn rewards. During "Rest Sessions," players can review their progress, upgrade equipment, and strategize for tougher challenges ahead.

A unique RPG experience with a purpose

(Image credit: Deadline Saviour)

Deadline Savior transforms completing tasks into an adventure, where your success in real life directly fuels your in-game journey.

The Steam store page highlights Deadline Savior’s familiar RPG elements, where players can select classes such as Paladin, Rogue, or Druid. The outcome of battles depends on carefully selected equipment and skills, requiring players to think strategically.

As characters level up, new abilities become available, adding depth and personalization to the gameplay. These classic fantasy mechanics ensure that the game remains engaging even during short play sessions, fitting into work routines.

Beyond entertainment, the game offers practical tools for task management. The store page states that Deadline Savior includes a multi-layered task list, tracking the total focus time for each task. Players can also review up to 30 days of productivity data, identifying patterns and bottlenecks in their workflow.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The game’s narrative reinforces this theme, casting players as heroes destined to defeat the villainous dragon "Procrastination" and reclaim the Goddess’s Hourglass—a clever metaphor for regaining control over time.

Deadline Savior is designed to reach a global audience, offering a variety of language options to ensure accessibility for players worldwide. The game supports full interface and audio localization in popular languages such as English, French, German, Spanish, Japanese, Thai, Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Korean, and Russian.

As for system requirements, this game is optimized to run smoothly on a wide range of PCs. It requires a minimum operating system of Windows 7 or above, with a 2.5 GHz or faster processor.

The game demands 4 GB of RAM and at least 1 GB of display memory to run, with DirectX Version 9.0 also needed for compatibility, making the game accessible to most players, even on older systems.