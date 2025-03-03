CWWK S7 mini PC offers up to 48GB DDR5 RAM and 12TB storage

Fanless design minimizes noise and dust

Dual internal fans enhance the passive cooling system

There are many unique mini PC options available, and the new CWWK S7 is set to join them, running on the Intel Core i3-N355 processor with eight cores, eight threads, and a maximum speed of 3.9 GHz.

Per AndroidPC (originally in Spanish), the chip is built using Intel’s 7nm process and has a maximum TDP of 15W, ensuring efficient power use. The integrated UHD graphics, with 32 execution units running at 1.35 GHz, supports multimedia playback, light gaming, and design applications.

Unlike many mini PCs that use active CPU cooling, the CWWK S7 has a fanless design (though it does include two internal fans to maintain performance under heavy workloads), with an aluminum alloy housing that helps dissipate heat and reduces noise and dust build-up — making it suitable for industrial use, digital signage, and home office setups.

Connectivity and networking

The S7 includes two 10Gb Ethernet ports (AQC113-B1-C controller) and two 2.5Gb Ethernet ports (i226-V controller), offering strong networking performance for NAS setups, firewalls, and virtualization.

It supports up to three 4K monitors at 60Hz via HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, and a USB-C port with video output.

Additional connectivity options include two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports (10Gbps), a USB-C port (with power delivery) for data transfer and display output, two USB 2.0 ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The CWWK S7 supports up to 48GB of DDR5 RAM via a single SO-DIMM slot, operating at a maximum speed of 4800 MHz.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It also includes two M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD slots, allowing for a maximum storage capacity of 12TB. One of these slots can also be used for an M.2 Wi-Fi module.

The S7 comes with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed, but also supports the best Linux distributions. It is priced at approximately 558 euros (about $579) on Amazon, with free shipping available in some regions.