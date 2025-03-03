This fanless mini PC runs on an Intel Core i3 CPU, has two 10Gb Ethernet ports and can drive three 4K monitors
Fanless aluminum design...with dual internal fans
- CWWK S7 mini PC offers up to 48GB DDR5 RAM and 12TB storage
- Fanless design minimizes noise and dust
- Dual internal fans enhance the passive cooling system
There are many unique mini PC options available, and the new CWWK S7 is set to join them, running on the Intel Core i3-N355 processor with eight cores, eight threads, and a maximum speed of 3.9 GHz.
Per AndroidPC (originally in Spanish), the chip is built using Intel’s 7nm process and has a maximum TDP of 15W, ensuring efficient power use. The integrated UHD graphics, with 32 execution units running at 1.35 GHz, supports multimedia playback, light gaming, and design applications.
Unlike many mini PCs that use active CPU cooling, the CWWK S7 has a fanless design (though it does include two internal fans to maintain performance under heavy workloads), with an aluminum alloy housing that helps dissipate heat and reduces noise and dust build-up — making it suitable for industrial use, digital signage, and home office setups.
Connectivity and networking
The S7 includes two 10Gb Ethernet ports (AQC113-B1-C controller) and two 2.5Gb Ethernet ports (i226-V controller), offering strong networking performance for NAS setups, firewalls, and virtualization.
It supports up to three 4K monitors at 60Hz via HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, and a USB-C port with video output.
Additional connectivity options include two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports (10Gbps), a USB-C port (with power delivery) for data transfer and display output, two USB 2.0 ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack.
The CWWK S7 supports up to 48GB of DDR5 RAM via a single SO-DIMM slot, operating at a maximum speed of 4800 MHz.
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
It also includes two M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD slots, allowing for a maximum storage capacity of 12TB. One of these slots can also be used for an M.2 Wi-Fi module.
The S7 comes with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed, but also supports the best Linux distributions. It is priced at approximately 558 euros (about $579) on Amazon, with free shipping available in some regions.
You may also like
- These are the best mobile workstations around
- And here are the best business laptops on offer
- Deepfake scam calls are costing British victims hundreds each time - here's how to stay safe
Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
This waterproof tablet can do something no Apple iPad can, make calls on any one of two SIM cards - and it is cheap as chips
This is the most powerful rugged smartphone ever built, and its CPU is supposedly faster than the iPhone 15 Pro Max