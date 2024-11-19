This extraordinary 4-legged standing desk gives a glimpse of how this popular piece of home office furniture might evolve in the future

COFO JSF Table serves as adjustable desk, dining table, or low table

Height adjusts smoothly from 62.5cm to 99.4cm with LED display

Includes magnetic storage, USB ports, and solid wood options

The best standing desks undoubtedly offer numerous health and productivity benefits, promoting better posture, reducing sedentary time, and boosting energy levels throughout the day.

Built by Japanese design firm COFO, the JSF Table provides a versatile four-legged height-adjustable desk that seamlessly transitions between standing and sitting modes while also serving as a dining table and low table.

Created in collaboration with Journal Standard Furniture and funded through Makuake, a popular Japanese crowdfunding platform similar to Kickstarter or Indiegogo, this multifunctional desk brings both style and adaptability to modern spaces.

Choice of sizes and colors

The COFO JSF Table’s height adjustment ranges from 62.5cm to 99.4cm, and once a comfortable position is found, it can be easily returned to using the built-in LED display, which shows the desk's current height. Equipped with a quad motor, the table provides smooth and stable height changes at a quiet 32mm per second, ensuring that drinks and other items remain undisturbed during adjustments.

In addition to its ergonomic design, the desk includes COFO’s magnetic storage system, allowing users to arrange items according to their needs.

Alongside magnetic hooks, a new slim drawer offers storage for small items like stationery, smartphones, tablets or thin laptops. This drawer can also be used to store placemats and cutlery when the desk is used for dining.

The design features three built-in USB ports - two Type-C (10W) and one Type-A (18W) - located close to the desktop for easy charging of devices.

Crafted from solid wood and offered in two colors, “Medium Brown” and “Natural,” with Matte White or Matte Black legs, the COFO JSF Table is available in 120cm and 140cm widths, allowing it to fit comfortably and aesthetically into most home or work offices.

The COFO JSF Table is priced from 159,999 yen (approximately $1,045) for the 120cm model and from 169,999 yen (approximately $1,110) for the 140cm version. COFO sells the desk globally, with shipping to the United States costing 60,000 yen (approximately $390).

(Image credit: COFO)