This cute convertible laptop looks like a mini PC with a touchscreen, a battery and a keyboard

Chuwi's 2025 MiniBook X comes with the new N150, a new Intel entry-level CPU

It weighs less than 1kg and has a 10.5-inch touch display

Pricing has yet to be announced

The Chuwi MiniBook X series is known for its convertible 2-in-1 design with a 360-degree hinge and a touchscreen display.

A report from Liliputing claims Chuwi will upgrade the series with the third-generation MiniBook X N150 in Q1 2025.

The key upgrade in this new device is its processor - the Chuwi MiniBook X N150 runs on the Intel N150 Twin Lake chip, replacing the previous Intel N100 Alder Lake-N processor. This new CPU offers slightly higher maximum CPU and GPU frequencies but remains an entry-level chip for budget devices.

Ample memory and connectivity options

The MiniBook X N150 comes equipped with 12GB of LPDDR5 memory and a 512GB SSD.

Just like previous generations, the N150 mini laptop uses a 10.51-inch 1920 x 1200-pixel touchscreen display.

This device supports two USB Type-C ports on the right side. These ports support data transfer, video output, and power delivery through USB Power Delivery 3.0. It also has a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

It comes with a 28.8 Wh battery, a slight upgrade from the previous generation’s 26.65 Wh capacity.

It also features an aluminium alloy body, weighing approximately 2 pounds (920 grams). There's also an active cooling system that includes a fan and heat pipes.

Pricing for the Chuwi MiniBook X N150 is expected to be announced closer to its release.