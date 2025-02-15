This Asus Mini PC can do something spooky - automatically detect and wake itself up when someone's approaching
Intel Wi-Fi Proximity Sensing automatically locks or wakes the device
- Asus NUC 15 Pro supports up to four 4K displays via HDMI 2.1 and Thunderbolt 4
- Powered by Intel vPro and featuring fTPM 2.0
- There's also Wi-Fi 7 speeds up to 46 Gbps and support for up to 16 simultaneous streaming devices
Asus has introduced the NUC 15 Pro, a new mini PC designed to handle demanding tasks such as AI model training and data visualization.
It is powered by an Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) processor, with integrated Intel Arc graphics, while supporting up to 96GB of DDR5 6400 MHz RAM.
The NUC 15 Pro supports up to four 4K displays through two HDMI 2.1 ports and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity. It also features Intel Wi-Fi Proximity Sensing, which detects a user’s presence and automatically wakes or locks the device for added convenience and security.
Seamless connectivity and intelligent power management
For connectivity, there's Intel Wi-Fi 7; delivering speeds of up to 46 Gbps for rapid file transfers and support for up to 16 simultaneous streaming devices.
Additionally, it comes with Bluetooth 5.4, for data transfer speeds of up to 50 Mbps and peripheral connections.
The 15 Pro also incorporates Power Sync, enabling seamless power management for connected Asus monitors via the HDMI CEC interface.
Despite the compact 0.48-liter chassis, it features a spring-loaded hinge-lever mechanism for tool-free RAM and storage upgrades.
It also comes with Intel vPro and fTPM 2.0 technology, providing enterprise-grade hardware-based encryption and secure remote management capabilities.
