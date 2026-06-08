Think your customers will love your shiny new AI chatbot? You might be in for a bad surprise

Digital experience is no longer a differentiator. Apps, websites and digital presence are the new first port of call for most interactions with customers and that experience quietly shapes whether they continue to interact with a brand.

But expectations have moved well beyond basic functionality. McKinsey found 71% of consumers expect personalized interactions and 76% will switch if they do not like the experience. Now, customers expect digital journeys that are personal, intuitive and frictionless, and the cost of missing that mark is growing.

Rebecca Crook Social Links Navigation CEO of MSQ DX UK.

But many businesses treat investment into digital as a race to add more features, like AI chatbots, personalized journeys and automation. And while, of course, these can all add value, they don’t automatically translate into better customer experience and can even add complexity on top of unresolved basics.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Many businesses still misread what customers actually value. As a result, they invest in the wrong parts of the experience, while the real points of friction continue to drive churn.

If digital experience now defines customer loyalty, where are organizations still misjudging it?

Digitally disconnected

The first mistake many companies make is assuming that customer dissatisfaction with digital experience is a minor irritant rather than something that seriously impacts businesses.

And it’s understandable, as the scale of the problem is easy to underestimate when digital issues are often invisible until customers leave.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

According to PwC, 32% of customers would stop doing business with a brand they loved after one bad experience, and 54% of consumers say customer experience at most companies still needs improvement.

Meanwhile, younger customers are not simply more digitally active but also less patient with clunky journeys, which is a dangerous combination. In fact, according to Deloitte, a high-quality digital experience is essential for loyalty programs for three-quarters of Gen Z and millennial consumers.

What makes this especially difficult for businesses is that leadership teams often do not see the problem in the same way customers do. The result is a perception gap when executives believe the experience is “good enough”, while customers are still encountering friction that feels entirely avoidable.

That gap matters because it distorts decision-making in the business. If digital churn is underestimated, then retention budgets are too small, customer lifetime value looks healthier than it really is and acquisition spend starts to carry too much of the burden.

The benchmark problem

The second mistake is benchmarking against the wrong reference point. Today, customers are not comparing a bank only with other banks, or a logistics company with other logistics companies.

In fact, only 8% of consumers compare a brand’s digital experience to its direct competitors, while the majority (68%) rank it against the best experience they have had anywhere in the digital realm, including with the likes of Amazon and Apple.

While businesses are judging success by internal standards, customers compare with external ones. They don’t care whether a journey is slightly better than a sector average, if it still feels slow, repetitive or confusing.

That’s why digital strategy cannot be built around internal assumptions alone, but instead has to be grounded in what customers actually experience - not what businesses think they have delivered.

The AI perception gap

The third mistake is assuming AI closes the experience gap before the fundamentals have been fixed. Undoubtedly AI is absorbing large amounts of attention and budget, with Gartner finding 77% of service and support leaders feel pressure from other senior executives to deploy AI tools to assist in customer journeys.

But the real question is are these leaders investing in AI the right way, and answering that requires looking at what customers actually want from a digital experience. Worryingly, over 90% of business leaders believe customers are comfortable with AI-powered service, when in reality, only 42% are.

What’s more, 28% are actively uncomfortable and nearly 15% are strongly opposed.

That disconnect is not surprising, and businesses need to take it into account when planning their AI adoption. The best use of AI in digital experience is often the least flashy, helping customers find answers faster, reducing repetition, routing requests intelligently and supporting human teams rather than replacing them.

When it is used well, AI removes effort. When it is used badly, it adds more layers of friction.

Belief vs reality

Businesses are no longer competing on products or pricing alone, but on the quality of the experience customers are willing to tolerate. And if organizations misread what customers value, they will keep building experiences that disappoint and isolate them.

Closing that gap requires better judgment. Measure digital-driven churn properly, benchmark against the best experiences customers encounter anywhere, and make sure AI investment strengthens the core experience instead of distracting from it.

The organizations that succeed will not necessarily be the ones with the most advanced technology but the ones that make digital feel simple, useful and consistent.

We've featured the best customer experience (CX) tool.

This article was produced as part of TechRadar Pro Perspectives, our channel to feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today.

The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/pro/perspectives-how-to-submit