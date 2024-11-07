The UK government wants to help businesses make trustworthy AI products

The UK Government is introducing an AI safety platform

It hopes the move could unlock £6.5 billion of growth in the next 10 years

The Government wants to make the UK a global hub of AI expertise

A new AI safety platform for businesses in the UK has been announced as part of the latest government plan to make the country a hub for technological development.

The platform will provide organisations with tools to develop and use AI safely, hoping to build trust in the technology.

The platform will include guidance and practical resources which will assist businesses with impact assessments and evaluations, as well as reviewing data used in AI systems to identify bias.

A boost for the British market

The AI boom isn’t going anywhere, but a lack of public and business trust in AI products is still a major shortcoming, so the safety framework will look to reassure business leaders by identifying and mitigating the potential risks posed by AI.

The Government has predicted using such tools will help contribute to £6.5 billion in growth by 2035, kickstarting UK tech advancement. The adoption of AI systems in the UK could certainly use a foundation of trust, so the new platform hopes to address uneasiness amongst business leaders.

“AI has incredible potential to improve our public services, boost productivity and rebuild our economy but, in order to take full advantage, we need to build trust in these systems which are increasingly part of our day to day lives,” said Peter Kyle, Secretary of State for Science, Innovation, and Technology.

“The steps I’m announcing today will help to deliver exactly that – giving businesses the support and clarity they need to use AI safely and responsibly while also making the UK a true hub of AI assurance expertise,” he continued.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The government is pushing for technological development across the board, with the designation of data centers as critical infrastructure and the potential for a streamlined process for AI expert’s visa applications all part of a vision for the UK in the global tech world.